GUEST COLUMN: Socialism: A failure forever

What is socialism? Is it a system that works? Should America be a socialist nation? These questions are hot topics in today’s America and are influential to the course of America and her way of life.
People are told that capitalism is evil, profiting the greedy and not the unfortunate. We are told that socialism is good because it provides free health care, college, and other commodities, and who would not want that? The truth is that socialism has never succeeded, not now or ever. Socialism always fails because it ignores the incentive to work and rejects the free-market economy that makes America and other capitalist nations the most prosperous in the world.
Socialism fails every time because it lacks incentives for hard work. In socialist nations, the reward is the same no matter the effort put into the job. They promote this under the guise of providing equality for all. Those who don’t work hard get the same reward as those who work long, hard hours for their company. I agree with Libertarian activist Connor Boyack when he said that the problem with socialism is that the reward is the same no matter the production. Why would a man that will receive the same reward put in any hard work?
Author James D. Forman said, “The worker, with an income fixed for life and the security of himself and his family guaranteed regardless, is apt to lean on his shovel.”
In socialist nations such as Venezuela, citizens wait in long lines just to get necessities such as toilet paper and food because. Mark J. Perry, a scholar with the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said socialism is based on a system that believes that there is no need for incentives.
The number one reason for the failure of socialism is that it rejects the free-market economy. In a free-market economy, prices of goods are directly tied to supply and demand. If a company makes a product everyone likes and then purchases, that company’s wealth will increase, and its customers will be happy. If a product is not well received, the company will fail. Socialists say this system is not democratic because “greedy” business owners care only about themselves. The exact opposite is true; a free-market business works by encouraging people to help themselves by making things that help others. Conservative political commentator Dinesh D’Souza said, “Free markets work, not through greed or exploitation, but by satisfying our wants. We don’t need to extend democracy from the political to the economic sphere, we already have it.”
D’Souza also stated, “The problem with socialism is its assumption that a free-market economy is not in the hands of the people, when exactly the opposite is true. A free-market economy is run by the people in that the people vote with their money for what they want.”
As people who live in a free-market economy, Americans vote by two ways: by the ballots they cast and with the money they spend. Businessman and author Andrew Puzder, nominated to be secretary of labor by President Trump although he wasn’t confirmed, stated that in a free-market economy, consumers make choices about what they want by what they spend their money on, but in a socialist economy, government elites decide what people want and how much they pay. Unsurprisingly, they have always gotten it wrong.
For the sake of all the good we have ever known as Americans, we should speak up against socialism and the politicians who support it. Our Founding Fathers would be abhorred at the rejection of what has made America the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” In less that 250 years, capitalism has built and sustained the greatest economy in the history of the world, whereas socialism has not produced a single successful nation in its 150 years of existence. Should we embrace the liberals’ agenda of a socialist America? Not a chance.
Kambridge Wainscott is a freshman at Calvary Baptist Academy in Waterloo.