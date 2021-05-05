GUEST COLUMN: Socialism: A failure forever

What is socialism? Is it a system that works? Should America be a socialist nation? These questions are hot topics in today’s America and are influential to the course of America and her way of life.

People are told that capitalism is evil, profiting the greedy and not the unfortunate. We are told that socialism is good because it provides free health care, college, and other commodities, and who would not want that? The truth is that socialism has never succeeded, not now or ever. Socialism always fails because it ignores the incentive to work and rejects the free-market economy that makes America and other capitalist nations the most prosperous in the world.

Socialism fails every time because it lacks incentives for hard work. In socialist nations, the reward is the same no matter the effort put into the job. They promote this under the guise of providing equality for all. Those who don’t work hard get the same reward as those who work long, hard hours for their company. I agree with Libertarian activist Connor Boyack when he said that the problem with socialism is that the reward is the same no matter the production. Why would a man that will receive the same reward put in any hard work?