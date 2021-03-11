GUEST COLUMN: Renewable energy is a good bet

2. Waverly can borrow funds at low interest rates (municipal rates today are under 3%). The return on investment from renewable energy installations is better than 3%. We make money by investing in clean energy. Such bond offerings sell out in a matter of weeks.

3. The expected life span of solar panels is about 33 years, a long period over which installation and maintenance costs can be paid.

4. GM and Ford are both shifting to all electric vehicles, GM by 2035. Tesla is already all electric vehicles, soon to include semi-trucks. Electric powered buses are in use in China, Japan and Europe.

5. We could build a solar panel array including storage batteries near the Waverly airport, Waverly-Shell Rock schools bus depot, and Waverly’s Public Works and Recycling Center. There is much public land in this area. City, school, county and individuals’ purchase of electric vehicles will increase in the coming 30 years and rapid charging facilities will be needed. Such a facility could also serve vehicular traffic from the adjacent Avenue of the Saints.

6. Waverly utilities could offer rebates for homeowners who use solar panel shingles in new construction and shingles-replacement.

Last year, Iowa got 53% of its power from wind energy, ranked second in the nation. Waverly is not getting much of this. There is undoubtedly a lot that I do not know about this topic. Our utility managers and utility board and city council members know a lot more, and we all need to know more. It is time for public and transparent discussion of alternatives for increased renewable energy availability and use. As Rob Sand’s study indicates, solar energy is a money-maker. Interest rates are very low. The demand for electric power for vehicles is certainly increasing. Like in the early 1900s, a community investment in renewable energy is likely to result in big gains for our community.

David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee. A Waverly City Council member in the 1960s, his master’s thesis included a history of the Waverly electric utility.

