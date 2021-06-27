GUEST COLUMN: Not bad for a 78-year-old person

Biden stood in the hot sun and glaring lights, in a coat and tie, coherently and intelligently answering difficult and complex questions. His response about ransomware attacks originating in Russia was beautiful. He said he asked Putin what he would think if two groups of hackers in America attacked an important Russian sector, like oil (oil and gas exports are the biggest earners for the Russian economy). He thinks that Putin got the message.

Just the thought of having such an agenda for a single day made me want to take a nap, but I watched the press conference and the Bloomberg analysis following it. I realized this day came after a visit to a U.S. Air Force base in England; bilateral meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who I always want to recommend “Brylcream. Just a little dab will do you”) and the queen of England (he is the 13th U.S. president she has met with); meetings and negotiations with the G-7 group of chiefs of state and then with NATO members; and flying to and from Europe. I have to congratulate President Biden. He is resetting our partnerships with our allies; he is asserting our priorities of freedom and democracy to our adversaries. He has energy, intelligence and is quick of wit. He is off to a good start. It is shocking to me that Sen. Mitch McConnell has proclaimed his priority to be the defeat of Biden’s priorities. The attitude of “my way or the highway” served us poorly in international relations and obstructs national progress.