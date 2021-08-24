GUEST COLUMN: Mask mandate ban ignores the disabled

The Safe at School Sit-In organizers and the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party are calling on the Iowa Ethics Committee to consider Ethics Standard 12B that specifies that senators not discriminate based on disability. The passing of HF 847 which banned mask mandates, was a violation of that standard.
The senators ignored the extreme risk posed to the disabled and medically vulnerable students, their families, and the disabled/medically vulnerable in the community at large. Senators were reminded in a presentation by Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott of the danger HF 847 poses by restricting mask mandates in schools. She cited several students and their families as an example. Despite this reminder, disabled students, teachers, and their families were dismissed as irrelevant, unimportant, and simply collateral damage by the Senator’s actions in signing HF 847 into law. The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the right to education and safety of those with disabilities. This federal mandate was not considered or honored.
The senators further violated their duty to, “Inspire confidence, respect and trust of the public’’ as stated in the preamble of the Ethics Standards, when they ignored the guidance of our national experts in epidemiology, the Centers for Disease Control, National Institutes of Health, Infectious Disease Society of America, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. All maintain that unvaccinated people need to be masked. When Safe at School organizer Erin Dahl asked senators to provide the scientific, peer reviewed studies used in writing the bill, none were provided. No scientific evidence was presented to create HF 847. Public health decisions were made without public health information. The mask ban was added to a budget item at midnight, with no public input. This does not inspire confidence, trust, or respect, which is the sworn duty of Iowa state senators.
The Ethics Committee is to be reminded that our Iowa constitution explicitly states that all Iowans have a right to safety. The senators stripped unvaccinated children of that right by passing HF 847. They stripped the right of limited exposure from people with medically vulnerable families at home. They stripped all disabled Iowans of that right, as it makes every community in Iowa unsafe. And Gov. Reynolds discriminated against Iowans with disabilities by signing it. Iowa Republican senators and Gov. Reynolds must be held accountable for violating their sworn oath and the ethics standards. Public health decisions must be made with all Iowans in mind. The ethics standards demand it.
Julie Russell-Steuart is chair of the Disability Caucus of the Iowa Democratic Party.