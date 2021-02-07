GUEST COLUMN: Just who are we? America today

The sentence was simple and declaratory. But it hit me right between the eyes. The writer reviewed the post 2020 election period, with the calls of a stolen election, the result of a national conspiracy. He commented on the insurrection at the nation’s capitol, the upheaval in Portland, the charges from the far right and left. He then said we cannot take comfort in the phrase “but this is not who we really are, we are better than that.” Then the sentence: “Right now, this is who we are.” In other words, the political strife, neighbors not speaking to neighbors, families breaking up because of party-line disagreements, violence — even hatred, is the United States of America today.
We do not solve the country’s disunity and the danger to our democratic form of government by ignoring the bitterness we are now experiencing. The issues are two-fold: How did we get here, and how do we get back to where we used to be as a society?
I blame “Hill Street Blues.” It was a 1980s television show about a police precinct in a large metropolitan city. Unlike other cops and robbers shows, these officers fumbled and bumbled while at the same time doing remarkably good police work. Off duty, they had the same problems as the rest of America, they argued with their spouses, their kids got in trouble, and some stayed out too late and drank too much. Different from its predecessors, in some ways it was a precursor to today’s reality-based TV.
It is not just that we have learned that we are all fallible and not uniform in character and thought, we should realize that we are a society in evolution. Sociologists would say our folkways and mores have and are changing. Some are unsettled by this. For example, women are no longer expected to be in the kitchen in a dress and heels, wearing an apron when their husband comes home from work. Women and people of color, people of different ethnicities, religions, and cultures now sit at the head of corporate boards and government bodies. Old white guys no longer rule, and a good segment of them resent it. They want to go back to what we think we were.
When you have a portion of our citizenry uncomfortable and afraid of the changes we are undergoing, it is easy for extremists to prey upon those fears, pushing voters into the path of conspiracies. This does not mean we can excuse or tolerate lawless behavior like the Jan. 6 insurrection. But we need also to keep in mind that the main debate between conservatives and liberals has always been focused on the tension and balance between maintaining our free enterprise system and when and where the federal government needs to intervene. Even the duty to “provide for the common defense” can bring heated and healthy deliberations about how and how much.
It should be expected that in facing change, many will long for the good old days. Recall that when Faust made the pact with Mephistopheles (the devil), which was to trade his soul for pleasure and knowledge, he first asked for the past. He said, “You bear the days that were glad hearted, dear memory beloved shades arise. Like an old legendary echo, come friendship and first love before my eyes.”
What is the first step back to normalcy? Centrists of the moderate wings of both political parties need not comment on the wild allegations of the far left and right. The claim that California forest fires were caused by laser beams from space does not require a response from the president of the United States. Assertions like these should not be put on the front page of the New York Times above the fold.
When debating issues of public concern, the office holders who are pragmatists should remember that the breeding ground of normalcy is civility. If we can keep the level of public disagreements on issues, not on the character of the opponent, we again lower the temperature of public discourse.
Lastly, understand that the want of many of the extremists is simply to return to earlier and more certain times. That is not possible, Faust. But with restraint and judgment the nation has the opportunity to make these times the ones our grandchildren will miss and resent that they cannot be restored.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.