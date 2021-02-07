GUEST COLUMN: Just who are we? America today

It is not just that we have learned that we are all fallible and not uniform in character and thought, we should realize that we are a society in evolution. Sociologists would say our folkways and mores have and are changing. Some are unsettled by this. For example, women are no longer expected to be in the kitchen in a dress and heels, wearing an apron when their husband comes home from work. Women and people of color, people of different ethnicities, religions, and cultures now sit at the head of corporate boards and government bodies. Old white guys no longer rule, and a good segment of them resent it. They want to go back to what we think we were.

When you have a portion of our citizenry uncomfortable and afraid of the changes we are undergoing, it is easy for extremists to prey upon those fears, pushing voters into the path of conspiracies. This does not mean we can excuse or tolerate lawless behavior like the Jan. 6 insurrection. But we need also to keep in mind that the main debate between conservatives and liberals has always been focused on the tension and balance between maintaining our free enterprise system and when and where the federal government needs to intervene. Even the duty to “provide for the common defense” can bring heated and healthy deliberations about how and how much.