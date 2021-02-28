GUEST COLUMN: Iowa's universities in peril

I was late, but fortunately my luncheon guest was also. I had planned to take him over to the U.S. Capitol and have lunch in the House Dining Room. But because we were mutually tardy we jointly decided just to eat in my office, and we did. A United States congressman and the leading space physicist in the nation having tuna salad sandwiches, potato chips and soft drinks, making a mess and talking about future space exploration. We were like two kids at recess. That is how I met Dr. James Van Allen, the discoverer of the Van Allen radiation belts that circle the Earth.

I think few Iowans know or appreciate the physical science department at the University of Iowa. When the Voyager space craft encountered the atmosphere of the planet Neptune, the instruments that took the measurements were designed by the department’s faculty. Even today, the just-completed probe of Saturn’s moon by the spacecraft Cassini carried with it the product of work at our university.

But it was not just space where our three universities have contributed directly to our knowledge and betterment. The solutions to the massive farm credit crisis of the mid-1980s were guided in part by the research done at Iowa State University. No one denies that the University of Northern Iowa is one of the prime teachers’ education colleges in the United States, if not the world.