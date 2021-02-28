GUEST COLUMN: Iowa's universities in peril

I was late, but fortunately my luncheon guest was also. I had planned to take him over to the U.S. Capitol and have lunch in the House Dining Room. But because we were mutually tardy we jointly decided just to eat in my office, and we did. A United States congressman and the leading space physicist in the nation having tuna salad sandwiches, potato chips and soft drinks, making a mess and talking about future space exploration. We were like two kids at recess. That is how I met Dr. James Van Allen, the discoverer of the Van Allen radiation belts that circle the Earth.
I think few Iowans know or appreciate the physical science department at the University of Iowa. When the Voyager space craft encountered the atmosphere of the planet Neptune, the instruments that took the measurements were designed by the department’s faculty. Even today, the just-completed probe of Saturn’s moon by the spacecraft Cassini carried with it the product of work at our university.
But it was not just space where our three universities have contributed directly to our knowledge and betterment. The solutions to the massive farm credit crisis of the mid-1980s were guided in part by the research done at Iowa State University. No one denies that the University of Northern Iowa is one of the prime teachers’ education colleges in the United States, if not the world.
All of this is about to change. The Iowa Legislature has discovered two processes that it needs to save us from: tenure and peer review. Now most know what tenure is because almost every college and university in the United States embraces the concept. Simply stated, once a member of the faculty has earned tenure they cannot be fired for what he or she teaches. The purpose is to encourage and permit academic freedom that benefits society if teachers are free to hold and offer different perspectives and solutions to society’s condition.
The second is peer review. Many government agencies, but particularly the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Health, offer grants and funding resources to conduct and complete research projects. When I was first elected, and at their request, I met with the faculty of the U of I’s College of Medicine. While they had several concerns, the most important one was to preserve peer review. What this means is that when applications are made for research funding, they are not awarded based on who you know. Instead, a panel of the applicant’s peers, fellow scientists, individuals with expertise in the field, will review the applications and fund those that are deemed appropriate. But you are a step up in the application process if you represent a creditable institution like our public universities. Funding from these grants is essential to maintaining a high-caliber faculty because it adds to their creativity to conduct further research.
There is now, however, a move by our Iowa lawmakers to abolish tenure and personally review all grants obtained by our public college faculty. If Iowa takes these two steps, we will see a flood of departures to the extent that a wise investment would be to buy stock in Mayflower moving company. For the former, we would be the only place in the nation that eliminates tenure, and the effects would be devastating. Do you like the “Iowa Wave” at the football games? Great! Tell the kids waving back from the hospital overlooking Kinnick Stadium that we are firing their doctors. For the latter, legislative review of grant applications, we would reach the theater of the absurd. I have friends that sit on the opposite side of the political aisle, but none of us are competent to evaluate a paper such as the “Absolute Cross-Section of the Nuclear Disintegration H2+H2,” which was James Van Allen’s dissertation in 1939.
Defunding public education, requiring public employees to disclose their political affiliation, restrictions on voting, now the assault on our public universities. There is a curtain of darkness dropping on our state, covering our river valleys, hiding the sweet green look of spring, clouding our vision, and restricting our thought. A decade from now, do not ask “how did this happen?” Because it is happening now, and all we can do is watch.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.