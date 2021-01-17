GUEST COLUMN: Inauguration a new beginning

It is difficult when one is in the middle of a conflict to step back and seek some perspective and an overview of where the combatants are, how they got to their position of perplexity and which is the best way forward. Yet, as a nation this is what we are required to do during this coming week, the week of the presidential inauguration.

The country faces a raging pandemic, an economy on the brink of a recession and a mind-jarring confrontation in the very halls of Congress, which in prior theory was the location where all this was to be sorted out and resolved by reason, not violence.

It would seem to me to be important that we first recognize the position the country has found itself. We are at the start of a journey. The very definition of inauguration is the commence of something new and fresh, a possible change in the direction the road the nation has followed for four years. Even when an incumbent president is taking the second oath of office, there is a breathing space to recharge and refocus. So, while the walls that guard our democracy have been shaken by events of this past week, the walls still stand and the tradition of the commencement of a new administration is before us.