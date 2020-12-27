GUEST COLUMN: Honeymoons

This column is about honeymoons. Not your typical, mind you, those that follow newlyweds as they enjoy the first years of marital bliss, but rather political honeymoons from days gone by.

It used to be when a new president was sworn into office, there was a broad national consensus that for the first four to six months he would be given a pass on hard political opposition. Only as the administration aged and another election loomed upon the horizon would his adversaries sharpen their rhetoric and resist his requests for cooperation. Each new occupant of the Oval Office was given a period of grace. Maybe not anymore.

Recall that the Republican Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky promised that his one goal was to ensure the presidency of Barack Obama failed, this even as the new commander in chief was still trying to locate the washroom in the White House. Likewise, President Donald Trump did not exactly experience a warm embrace from the Democratic speaker of the house.

Gone are the days when Eisenhower parted the office with grace, Ford stepped aside with regret but class, George Herbert Walker Bush oversaw a smooth transition, as did Bill Clinton. We seemed to have entered a period that the campaign for the next election starts the day a new president-elect is declared. Why waste time for the inauguration? So the reasoning goes.