GUEST COLUMN: Honeymoons

This column is about honeymoons. Not your typical, mind you, those that follow newlyweds as they enjoy the first years of marital bliss, but rather political honeymoons from days gone by.
It used to be when a new president was sworn into office, there was a broad national consensus that for the first four to six months he would be given a pass on hard political opposition. Only as the administration aged and another election loomed upon the horizon would his adversaries sharpen their rhetoric and resist his requests for cooperation. Each new occupant of the Oval Office was given a period of grace. Maybe not anymore.
Recall that the Republican Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky promised that his one goal was to ensure the presidency of Barack Obama failed, this even as the new commander in chief was still trying to locate the washroom in the White House. Likewise, President Donald Trump did not exactly experience a warm embrace from the Democratic speaker of the house.
Gone are the days when Eisenhower parted the office with grace, Ford stepped aside with regret but class, George Herbert Walker Bush oversaw a smooth transition, as did Bill Clinton. We seemed to have entered a period that the campaign for the next election starts the day a new president-elect is declared. Why waste time for the inauguration? So the reasoning goes.
Part of what fuels this immediate opposition is the long-held belief that the party that occupies the White House always loses seats in the House and Senate in the following off-year elections. This is generally true, but not always.
In 1914, Woodrow Wilson’s first term, the Democrats gained seats. This was fueled in part by the split that remained between the Bull Moose faction of the GOP, led by Theodore Roosevelt, and traditional Republicans of former President Taft’s wing. The fact that the guns of August, World War I, had broken out probably generated support for Wilson as well. The same factor, a looming crisis, undoubtedly contributed to the marginal gains for President George W. Bush following 9-11.
But Republicans should be careful. A strident adversarial relationship with a president in hard times did not work well for them in the off-year elections of 1934. President Franklin Roosevelt was extremely popular, his programs addressing the Great Depression winning wide approval, and his charismatic leadership saw his party gain nine seats in the Senate and eight in the House. Coupled with the overwhelming win for himself in 1936, the “Roosevelt Revolution,” as it was termed, was complete.
There are two other elements at play here. One of the more astute analyses of the last election showed that in congressional voting, we may be more like Britain than we ever imagined. In the British parliamentary system, individual members of Parliament are elected based on their party, not what they have done for the area they represent or how long they have served. The majority then elects the next leader, the prime minister. Stepping back and taking a broader view of this past election, much of the success of either party showed more straight-party line voting than historically we have experienced. No longer is incumbency an insurance policy to re-election to Congress.
However, it is a little-known secret, but when the Democratic or Republican Congressional Campaign Committees determine which incumbents to challenge, the benchmark has always been whether the officeholder won or lost their election by less or more than 55%. You can be the most loyal GOPer or the strongest union Democrat, and if your challenge is to an incumbent you will not see a dime if that officeholder was over the magic number.
A prudent admonition to the Republican Party would be this: If you have a popular president, more partisan straight-line voting, and a diminishment of the power of incumbency, blind opposition might not bring reward.
Joe Biden is not Donald Trump; he manifests a calmness in a period of turmoil and understands the moment in which he has been placed. If the GOP plays this wrong, they could find themselves in a desert of political exile for a generation.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.