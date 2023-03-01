For all the opportunities Hawkeye Community College provides, $1.20 a month is a bargain.

It’s doubtful many students at Hawkeye Community College know they had an advocate for their education well before they were born. Harold Brock’s legacy of helping others to be successful is as strong today as it was in 1965 when he joined with other community members to establish Hawkeye Institute of Technology, later named Hawkeye Community College.

Brock got extensive experience as a youngster, beginning his technical training under the guidance of Henry Ford. Yes, that Henry Ford, the guy who changed the automotive industry through innovation and determination to create a more efficient manufacturing process.

In 1929 Brock, at 15, became Ford’s personal engineer, attending the prestigious Ford Trade and Apprentice School, encouraging his young charge to rise through the ranks, becoming chief engineer of tractor engineering.

Brock never wavered in his efforts to do the best job he could for the company, becoming a key player in the development of the Ford 9N, introduced in 1939 and intended for farmers not mechanically inclined. The tractor was designed to be safer, quieter and easier to operate and was an immediate success. Nearly 750,000 of the tractors were built. Industry estimates in 2001 pegged nearly half of them still in operation.

In 1959 Brock came to Waterloo to work for Deere and Co., providing his engineering ideas and innovation in development of the John Deere 4020, a tractor many historians since have said was a major influence in 20th century tractor design.

Brock was a humble soul, never expressing how successful he was, with that spirit permeating his every waking moment. Occasionally I had the opportunity to lunch with Brock and listen to his incredible stories. What really mattered to him was making youths successful, often citing his own opportunity to work next to one of the world’s greatest automotive innovators.

He would regularly describe a 15-year-old kid from Clarksburg, West Virginia, not only taking on book learning but also given tools he was expected to use to build his hands-on experience, later reinforced by courses in mathematics, metallurgy, and mechanical engineering.

Brock’s efforts on behalf of Hawkeye Community College established an institution all of us in the Cedar Valley and surrounding area should be increasingly proud of and willing to support in any way possible.

Brock died in 2011, leaving behind an incredible legacy placing the lives of students front and center. He established the Harold Brock Family Endowment to fund scholarships for both full and part-time students, noting at the time “the more we help, the more students can go to school.”

Thinking outside the box was a key element of Brock’s success, and Hawkeye Community College aids students in not only their thinking process but how best to solve problems. We need to continue that effort.

Taken directly from the Hawkeye Community College website: “On March 7, 2023, residents in the Hawkeye Community College service area will be asked to approve a $35 million bond referendum to address our communities’ workforce needs.

Funds from the bond will be used to renovate and expand existing college facilities and are a part of Hawkeye’s master facilities plan, the result of a multi-year development process to identify the facilities needed to best meet student and community needs.

Approval of the bond referendum will not change your property tax rate. The measure would continue an existing tax levy used to fund the construction and maintenance of the college’s facilities. With approval, the tax levy rate will remain the same, costing the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $1.20 per month.”

Registered voters living in the following school districts can vote on March 7: Allison-Bristow, Aplington-Parkserburg, Cedar Falls, Clarksville, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, Dunkerton, East Buchanan, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Independence, Janesville, Jesup, Nashua-Plainfield, North Tama County, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Union, Wapsie Valley, Waterloo, and Waverly Shell Rock.

How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession How small businesses plan to prepare for a recession Seeking alternative revenue Saving when possible Remaining adaptable Moving online—sometimes entirely Creating employee communication plans