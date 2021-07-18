GUEST COLUMN: Get the vaccine and eliminate this plague

I was driving north on I-81 in western Virginia, cruise control set at 77 mph, above the 70 mph limit, not enough to attract the highway patrol and enough to keep pace with traffic. A pick-up truck whooshed by, going at least 85 mph, flying a Confederate flag and a no-vaccination sticker. The flag reminded us of a recent comedy routine. The comedian said that driving in Virginia, he noticed that some people don’t know that the war is over and that they lost.
The anti-vaxxer sticker reminded us that we grew up in the era of nearby polio outbreaks with images of iron lungs and crippling effects in newspapers and on TV; there was no vaccination hesitation in our communities. I became a member of Rotary International and helped (in a small way) to complete a worldwide vaccination program. Wild poliovirus has been eradicated worldwide, except for Afghanistan and Pakistan.
When I joined the U.S. foreign service in 1969, I had to complete and carry a certification of vaccinations, including smallpox and yellow fever, both still wild and uncontrolled in parts of the world to which I might have been assigned. Smallpox killed about 300 million people in the 20th century. Thanks to worldwide vaccination, smallpox was globally eradicated in 1980.
In 2013, 45,000 people died in the world from yellow fever, and this virus is on the increase again. Smallpox, yellow fever and polio are bad diseases, controlled or eradicated by worldwide vaccination. I am grateful for these and other vaccinations, including measles, mumps, chicken pox, shingles, meningitis, whooping cough, tetanus, typhoid, pneumonia and influenza.
I got the Hong Kong flu in 1969, and after that week of fever and gastro-intestinal misery, I have not missed any year of flu vaccinations. I have not gotten another round of nasty influenza since then, and am very thankful for that.
I do not understand the thinking of anti-vaxxers. In the U.S. now, non-vaccinated people account for nearly all the new COVID hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccines are not perfect. The Centers for Disease Control reports that about 150 of the 18,000 people who died of COVID-19 and less than 1,200 of the 853,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections in May had been vaccinated. The CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that the vaccines work so well that “nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID–19 is, at this point, entirely preventable.”
If one wants a better chance to win the wager of life, skip the lottery tickets and get the COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 infections have caused 608,000 deaths in the United States. We can beat this nasty disease, like we have beaten smallpox and yellow fever and like we are beating polio, measles, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, typhoid, influenza and more.
I have lived in countries where people die from preventable diseases, now, sad to say, including the United States. I was protected by comprehensive vaccinations. Let’s get this done in the U.S. and then let’s help ourselves and the rest of the world eliminate this plague.