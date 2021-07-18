GUEST COLUMN: Get the vaccine and eliminate this plague

I got the Hong Kong flu in 1969, and after that week of fever and gastro-intestinal misery, I have not missed any year of flu vaccinations. I have not gotten another round of nasty influenza since then, and am very thankful for that.

I do not understand the thinking of anti-vaxxers. In the U.S. now, non-vaccinated people account for nearly all the new COVID hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccines are not perfect. The Centers for Disease Control reports that about 150 of the 18,000 people who died of COVID-19 and less than 1,200 of the 853,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections in May had been vaccinated. The CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stated that the vaccines work so well that “nearly every death, especially among adults, due to COVID–19 is, at this point, entirely preventable.”

If one wants a better chance to win the wager of life, skip the lottery tickets and get the COVID-19 vaccination. COVID-19 infections have caused 608,000 deaths in the United States. We can beat this nasty disease, like we have beaten smallpox and yellow fever and like we are beating polio, measles, chicken pox, tetanus, whooping cough, typhoid, influenza and more.