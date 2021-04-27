GUEST COLUMN: Fuel mandate contradicts the marketplace

Small businesses make up the lifeblood of Iowa communities. Whether it’s a storefront on Main Street or the local fueling station on the corner, these businesses are a friendly and familiar face — and also a vital part of our economy.
Business owners like myself and many others across the state take pride in providing consumers with many different fuel options to help meet their needs. But when your state government threatens to put a mandate on your business and forces you to make decisions on the products you can sell, that changes things.
A government mandate runs against the very marketplace that we’ve worked to build up in Iowa. There isn’t a single part of a mandate that puts the trust in the business owner or the consumer. We don’t need a mandate on our fuel, and the reasons are laid out clear: It could force our doors to close, raise gas prices, and even mislead consumers on what fuels they can buy.
To be clear: Our state is a national leader in producing and selling homegrown biofuels. The higher-blended fuels being offered at the pump are improving consumer choice. With more incentives and private investments, they continue to grow: Despite the fact that gasoline consumption was down last year, sales of E15 increased in Iowa and 85% of all gasoline sold in the state contains ethanol.
Retailers have continued to be valuable partners in growing fuel choice for decades. This market is what drives competitiveness and lower costs. The mandate throws this out the window and threatens the very businesses that want to sell these biofuels.
House File 859/Senate File 549 includes a slew of new requirements and restrictions that Iowans need to know about. First, the bill forces infrastructure upgrades on businesses before they are able to make the decision themselves. That means swapping out tanks, hoses, and dispensers in order to be eligible to resume selling fuels. This can cost upwards of $500,000 or higher per fueling site, and there are hundreds of gas stations in Iowa that would need to make this change. There is no way around this cost as the vast majority of our current fuel infrastructure cannot safely dispense the higher blends the mandate calls for. This is particularly harmful to small towns that do not have the same level of infrastructure resources.
Secondly, the bill makes the sale of regular 87 octane fuel illegal. This is the same fuel type that is commonly used in cars, lawnmowers, and in many other types of equipment. If you want to buy ethanol-free gasoline, you will be spending up to 50 cents more for every single gallon you buy.
Lastly, this bill ties the hands of business by completely controlling the labeling of fuels and product disclosures to the point that it would be difficult for consumers to know which fuels are compatible with their vehicle.
Being in the business for as long as I have, I know that Iowans like to have choices at the pump. We never have — and never want to be — dependent on an expensive mandate to tell us what to do. There are many better ways to grow biofuels, and all we have to do is look at our history to understand how to move forward.
Sam Annis III is the general manager of Metro Fuel Incorporated.