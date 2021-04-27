GUEST COLUMN: Fuel mandate contradicts the marketplace

House File 859/Senate File 549 includes a slew of new requirements and restrictions that Iowans need to know about. First, the bill forces infrastructure upgrades on businesses before they are able to make the decision themselves. That means swapping out tanks, hoses, and dispensers in order to be eligible to resume selling fuels. This can cost upwards of $500,000 or higher per fueling site, and there are hundreds of gas stations in Iowa that would need to make this change. There is no way around this cost as the vast majority of our current fuel infrastructure cannot safely dispense the higher blends the mandate calls for. This is particularly harmful to small towns that do not have the same level of infrastructure resources.

Secondly, the bill makes the sale of regular 87 octane fuel illegal. This is the same fuel type that is commonly used in cars, lawnmowers, and in many other types of equipment. If you want to buy ethanol-free gasoline, you will be spending up to 50 cents more for every single gallon you buy.

Lastly, this bill ties the hands of business by completely controlling the labeling of fuels and product disclosures to the point that it would be difficult for consumers to know which fuels are compatible with their vehicle.

Being in the business for as long as I have, I know that Iowans like to have choices at the pump. We never have — and never want to be — dependent on an expensive mandate to tell us what to do. There are many better ways to grow biofuels, and all we have to do is look at our history to understand how to move forward.

Sam Annis III is the general manager of Metro Fuel Incorporated.

