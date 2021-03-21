GUEST COLUMN: Flag of our Fathers

There was much to admire in President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation March 11. First and foremost, it was somber, presidential, and set forth for the nation a clear plan to beat the pandemic. The speech recognized the lives lost, the sacrifices made and gave reason for hope that this long national journey will be ended. In this climate, when 70% of the public approve of anything, as they did of the president’s remarks, it was obviously well done.
But I felt it fell short on three fronts. People compared the presentation with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s addresses to the nation, and in tone and it was similar. What was lacking was a proposal for a sweeping New Deal. The relief package created no new government agencies. FDR’s attack on the Great Depression created whole new departments of government, like Social Security and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package only uses existing government agencies. Once done, the federal government will still exist but will return to normal size.
Here is what I thought the president missed. Yes, he acknowledged that we are in a war. We are fighting a common enemy, one our generation has never faced before. When our adversary attacks, it does not wear a uniform of a foreign power. In fact, the disease attacks all countries without regard to international borders. Bombs do not drop from planes overhead; missiles do not arrive in the middle of our military bases or strike our most populated cities. The illness reaches us through touching a common surface, an unprotected cough, an encounter with a trusted friend or a gathering of individuals with a common interest, like a church service.
This foe will be defeated as have all others that attacked this country. You need an army, an army of every American citizen, to join the fight. Fortunately, some have joined the army, but others still refuse to stand with us.
I cannot remember when we have faced such a foe with so little co-operation from all of us. I think of the effort during the early days of the Second World War when our leaders discovered that we faced a tremendous shortage of rubber. Roosevelt announced a two-week drive to collect all used rubber. He wanted tires — tractor, truck, and car. He wanted rubber from all sources, and people even sent in things like their childrens’ rubber balls. One fellow donated his departed dog’s rubber toys, and a ladies club in Reading, Pa., wrapped 70 pounds of rubber bands together. When the drive ended more than 400 tons of rubber had been gathered.
As the fighting dragged on, the need for money to fund the war effort continued. More than 50,000 people crowded into Soldier Field in Chicago when some of the surviving soldiers who raised the flag on Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima climbed a small replica on the football field. The purpose was to raise cash, and the sale of war bonds at that event exceeded all expectations.
I feel that the president should have asked us all to join the American Army of this war, because in joining we remove the concept that winning depends simply on an individual act. By joining together, we create a community effort. While we do not acknowledge those wearing masks, we almost ought to exchange nods to each other when meeting on the street.
Lastly, I did not hear our leader say, “Thank you.” Yes, he mentioned that we grieve with those who lost loved ones (“the empty seat at the dining room table”), the birthdays missed, the weddings postponed, the sports seasons reduced, and children not in school. These are all real losses. But I feel special thanks are due those who are on the frontline, the doctors, nurses, health care providers, police and first responders and the children and teachers who are still learning and still teaching. We should also recognize all of whom I would describe as the quiet citizens who wear the mask, maintain social distancing, comfort others, and see that additional arms receive a shot.
Having written all of this, I would just close by noting that, man, President Biden, that was a great speech and one the nation needed.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.