GUEST COLUMN: Flag of our Fathers

This foe will be defeated as have all others that attacked this country. You need an army, an army of every American citizen, to join the fight. Fortunately, some have joined the army, but others still refuse to stand with us.

I cannot remember when we have faced such a foe with so little co-operation from all of us. I think of the effort during the early days of the Second World War when our leaders discovered that we faced a tremendous shortage of rubber. Roosevelt announced a two-week drive to collect all used rubber. He wanted tires — tractor, truck, and car. He wanted rubber from all sources, and people even sent in things like their childrens’ rubber balls. One fellow donated his departed dog’s rubber toys, and a ladies club in Reading, Pa., wrapped 70 pounds of rubber bands together. When the drive ended more than 400 tons of rubber had been gathered.

As the fighting dragged on, the need for money to fund the war effort continued. More than 50,000 people crowded into Soldier Field in Chicago when some of the surviving soldiers who raised the flag on Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima climbed a small replica on the football field. The purpose was to raise cash, and the sale of war bonds at that event exceeded all expectations.