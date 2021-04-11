GUEST COLUMN: Earmarks are a good thing, really

The term “earmarking” was first used to describe the practice of livestock owners making a cut on the animal’s ear to identify as their own. In Congress, it came to be used as the practice of making a specific part of a general bill for the benefit of that legislator’s district. Once included in the general act it was assumed the individual would support the whole package on final passage.
The United States’ Senate parliamentarian last week ruled President Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal is not subject to death by the application of the filibuster. Of course, we all know if the filibuster applied, 60 votes, which the Democrats do not have, would have been required to pass the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan. Now it only takes 51 and, if the majority party can keep their members in line, the legislation will become law.
If you favor the legislation then, for you, the restoration of earmarking and a path around the filibuster is great news. The ability of an individual legislator to directly impact new laws is a positive development because this legislative tool, when effectively used, makes good laws possible. It can also lead to misadventure. For example, Nick Kotz wrote a fine explanation of the birth, death, and rebirth of the Air Force’s B1-B bomber in his work “Wild Blue Yonder.” The development of the plane was started in the early 1970s to replace the B-52. It was terribly expensive, and the longterm need for it was consistently questioned by a variety of respected sources. Yet each year Congress would approve ever-higher levels of funding. President Carter finally killed it only to have President Reagan revive it. In the end only 100 of the planes were built.
The legislative support for the project came from strong supporters of the military, both Republicans and Democrats. But there was another reason: Every state in the nation had a piece of the action, some company to supply a part or material or whatever was needed. Vote against the plane and a member was voting against local jobs. Because the plane required longer runways, extra concrete was required, and that was found in Iowa.
In fact, before we condemn the practice, Iowans should remember the road between St. Paul and St. Louis, coming between Waterloo and Cedar Falls, known now as the Avenue of the Saints, was an earmark. So was $36 million for Waterloo’s sewer system, two flood control projects for Cedar Falls, the 18th Street off-ramp in Cedar Falls, the extra entrance and exit in Denver on U.S. Highway 63, $50 million to the Leo Roof Expressway, funds to help modernize People’s Community Health Clinic, and the nationally known Hazmat Center for the Waterloo Fire Department. All were earmarks.
I have always favored earmarking. The power to tax and the power to spend is not, under our Constitution, given to federal departments and agencies. All spending bills are required to commence in the House of Representatives and the decisions of how money raised should be allocated is a congressional responsibility. When Congress simply appropriates the funds without specifics it is, in my judgment, abdicating the obligation the law places upon them.
Representatives and senators should, and frequently do, know where the needs of the people they represent are unmet, something an undersecretary in the Department of Transportation cannot see. Finally, allowing specific congressional control of where funds go ensures that accountability follows. Representative democracy requires responsibility for actions taken or not taken.
The president just got the power needed to enact this portion of his legislative agenda. Despite the naysayers, there is an excellent chance before spring turns to summer the American Jobs Plan will become law. The challenge for Republican legislators is to make the decision to join in the effort in a meaningful way or simply offer a paltry alternative and then vote uniformly against it. The first would be prudent; the latter could present a critical political mistake by congressional Republicans.
I think right now I would rather be a Democrat in Congress.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.