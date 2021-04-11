GUEST COLUMN: Earmarks are a good thing, really

The term “earmarking” was first used to describe the practice of livestock owners making a cut on the animal’s ear to identify as their own. In Congress, it came to be used as the practice of making a specific part of a general bill for the benefit of that legislator’s district. Once included in the general act it was assumed the individual would support the whole package on final passage.

The United States’ Senate parliamentarian last week ruled President Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal is not subject to death by the application of the filibuster. Of course, we all know if the filibuster applied, 60 votes, which the Democrats do not have, would have been required to pass the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan. Now it only takes 51 and, if the majority party can keep their members in line, the legislation will become law.