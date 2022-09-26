GUEST COLUMN: Clothes do not make the student

“Tell McCabe to come to the office as soon as he gets here.”

That was the message delivered by my homeroom teacher in January 1969. I had recently spoken to our crew-cut vice-principal at a basketball game. Mostly I spent my senior year studiously avoiding him and the principal. It wasn’t because I was a trouble-maker; it was because my hair may have crept over my collar, ears or eyebrows, all of which violated our dress code.

When I showed up at the principal’s office he brought that violation to my attention. He noted how my hair was a “distraction” and how one teacher worried that my learning might suffer because my vision was impaired by my hair. I was told to get a haircut before being allowed back to school. He had also called my father, a colleague, who was the vice-principal of my junior high. My dad defended me pointing out that I had never caused the least bit of trouble, nor had I participated in a recent keg party as had several shorter-haired classmates.

Long story short, my long hair was now shorter. I got the haircut and returned to classes.

Four years prior, in 1965, the four Tinker kids and a friend wore black armbands to their Des Moines schools in protest of the war in Vietnam. Those that were secondary students were suspended for violating a hastily created armband policy that was enacted when word of the protest became known. The case ultimately wound up in the U.S. Supreme Court. In a landmark ruling, the court upheld the Tinker kids’ First Amendment right to protest. A collateral casualty of the 1969 ruling was school dress codes.

When I began my teaching career in the mid-1970s, dress codes were not an issue, which of course was fine with me and my students. Denim abounded, but over the years it had been stigmatized. Often, blue jeans were the apparel of choice for those deemed offenders of proper decorum.

Thanks primarily to Levi Strauss, indigo-dyed denim work clothes have a long legacy in America. Strauss partnered with a tailor named Jacob Davis. Davis had come up with the idea of putting rivets on the areas of jeans that received the most stress thus improving their longevity. How did riveted denim acquire the stigma I mentioned? Was it the denim-wearing rebel portrayed by James Dean? Was it the denim, bell-bottom-wearing love children of the 1960s? Whatever the case, the (indigo) dye had been caste.

Who could have guessed that denim with rivets got a West High student sent home on her very last day of high school?

Khaki was “Gallant” to denim’s “Goofus.” The British Redcoats came to the belated conclusion that red wool uniforms were impractical for the work of world domination. They noticed that soldiers of India wore a light-weight cotton fabric smeared with dirt to provide camouflage. Khaki derived from a Hindu word meaning soil-colored. Perhaps its association with the military rather than miners, bikers and hippies gave khaki more respectability. When school dress codes were reinstated, khaki was in, denim was out.

I’ve always maintained that the material covering student’s legs was immaterial to their success as a learner. Early on, I spent a year in the Waterloo Catholic system. One student in particular provided me with more disciplinary challenges than almost any other I encountered over the years. Every day this regular, Mass-attending, dress pant-clad young man found ways to disturb and disrupt. Fabric was not the culprit. As current and former students in the aforementioned school system will likely attest, uniforms did little to create better-behaved young people. Wearing identical uniforms also failed to achieve the desired egalitarian effect. Those with less recognized their status compared to those with more. Shoes, jewelry, haircuts, etc. signaled status no matter how uniformly the student body was dressed.

Students and society would be better served if educators concerned themselves more with outfitting their students with truthful lessons and critical thinking skills rather than being overly concerned with their actual outfits.