In a recent guest opinion, DC Larson decried Joni Ernst’s vote to protect marriage equality. He lauded his own interracial marriage, expressing offense that queer folks’ right to marry be compared to his right to an opposite-gender, mixed race union. I celebrate Larson’s right to marry who he chooses. I also recognize that the fight for racial equality is inextricably linked to the fight for equal rights and protections for LGBTQ people.

Intersectionality — a term originally coined by American critical legal race scholar Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw — describes the way systems of oppression (based on race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, and class) “intersect” and mutually reinforce each other. Injustice and inequality are systemic. When one discriminated group elevates their fight for freedoms above another, inequality worsens for all oppressed groups.

Larson implies that only cultures which limit marriages to straight people can “exist and prosper.” While it may be true that most countries have historically required marriages to be between men and women, such laws have not allowed for the flourishing of all citizens. The suggestion that allowing same-sex marriages will destroy our nation is simply not true. Same-sex marriages have been legal in Iowa since 2009. Is anyone claiming that this change is destroying the Hawkeye, Cyclone and Panther state? Of course not. Increased human rights are an indicator of a healthy, progressive nation.

Larson also claims that any vote for the Respect for Marriage Act “does not accurately represent the people of Iowa.” This is simply false. Polls conducted by the Pew Research Center and Quinnipiac Poll show a majority of Iowans have supported same-sex marriage for at least the past nine years. And we’re not alone: More than 70% of U.S. citizens support legal same-sex marriage, according to a 2022 Gallup poll, with support coming from both Republicans and Democrats. For most Americans the issue of same-sex marriage now appears to be settled.

However, the current upswell of bigotry and discrimination sweeping the country, including within the state of Iowa, is disturbing. At this very moment, the Iowa Legislature is poised to remove protections against discrimination based on gender identity from the Iowa Constitution. Gov. Kim Reynold’s mean-spirited law banning transgender girls from participating in team sports was only the first course in a smorgasbord of discriminatory legislation which will endanger LGBTQ youths. The LGBTQ community is being demonized and scapegoated by fearmongering individuals and radical groups. (Drag queens are not a threat to heterosexuals, they’re just better dancers.) Teachers and librarians across the country are being threatened with extreme consequences for even mentioning the existence of gender-nonconforming people.

The opportunity to love and be loved in return is a sacred, beautiful thing. Marriage is the ritual by which we declare that love to our community. The legal protections marriage offers should be freely available to any couple who desires them, regardless of their genders, their races, or their tacky reception décor choices.

The congregation I serve is proud to be a place that is welcoming to people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Our Unitarian Universalist values urge us to side with love. We recognize our liberation is collective. In the incisive words of Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

If ever the sanctity of Larson’s marriage is threatened, I would join him in the fight for its protection. My faith calls me to side with the oppressed, because to do anything less empowers the oppressor. Our congregation chooses the path of love and justice, not discrimination. I hope you’ll join us!