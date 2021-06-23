GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Falls water treatment plant is very effective

The Cedar Falls Water Reclamation Facility, which provides treatment for all wastewater generated by the city’s residents, businesses, and industries, does not release raw sewage into rivers or other bodies of water. No wastewater facility in the nation is legally able to do this. The wastewater is treated to the point that it can be released into the Cedar River with no adverse environmental effects.

Like hundreds of cities across Iowa, Cedar Falls does discharge water to a public waterway, in this case the Cedar River. The treatment process Cedar Falls uses is very extensive, effective, and heavily regulated through a permit system overseen by the Iowa DNR and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The city does perform multiple tests throughout each month to ensure compliance with its permit, and the water discharged from Cedar Falls is actually of much higher quality than required by its permit. The city is proud to note that year after year Cedar Falls remains well under the Iowa DNR permit limits. Continuous upgrades are made each year to the treatment system to ensure the highest quality of water leaves the facility at all times without interruption. The Cedar Falls treatment plant has been very effective over the last 80 years, and the city continues with long-range plans to make sure compliance with all regulations will continue for decades to come.