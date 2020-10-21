GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Falls should adopt council-manager government

2. Efficiency: We often think of efficiency as tax dollars saved. It’s also important to focus on what is being delivered. Are you getting the most for your tax dollars? While it can certainly save the city money by not paying a full-time salary and benefits, what deliverables and outcomes are taxpayers receiving when the city has both a full-time mayor and full-time administrator? This isn’t a question of positional value, rather it’s a question about how we utilize both positions to maximize efficiency.

3. Accountability: Clear lines need to be navigated between policy making and management. If that occurs, the public benefits from a clearer understanding of responsibility and both the administrator and the council own their decisions to their respective supervisors (ie. the City Council and the voters, respectively). Providing clarity stops what I like to call the “merry-go-round effect” where the ambiguity of responsibility sends issues spinning between staff and council often creating internal conflicts and frustrating whomever is seeking relief.