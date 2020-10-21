GUEST COLUMN: Cedar Falls should adopt council-manager government

Ten years ago as a student, I wrote a research paper which reviewed, analyzed, and recommended that the city of Cedar Falls change its form of government to the council-manager structure that exists throughout the United States. It recommended making the mayor a part-time position with clear responsibilities for elected officials and staff. I provided a copy of this research to policymakers at the time in hopes it would spark a thoughtful conversation.
I still believe the mayor position should be made part time. There are numerous reasons for this, all of which have nothing to do with the officials who currently lead the city or the divisive issues facing the city. If there should ever be a chance for positive change, let these reasons help start the discussion for why the vision of a part-time mayor makes so much sense.
1. Encourages more candidates to run: There are many barriers to running for office, but employment is a critical one. We ask a lot of someone to give up their job (whatever that might be) to take the mayor position where they then must continue to seek re-election to secure their livelihood. This fact alone narrows the field of potential candidates as those who can’t afford to risk pausing or ending their career or have obligations to family may never run for office. When the position is made part time it suddenly becomes more accessible and the city benefits from a broader and more diverse pool of candidates that don’t have to assume the risk of leaving kids at home or sacrificing employment opportunities.
2. Efficiency: We often think of efficiency as tax dollars saved. It’s also important to focus on what is being delivered. Are you getting the most for your tax dollars? While it can certainly save the city money by not paying a full-time salary and benefits, what deliverables and outcomes are taxpayers receiving when the city has both a full-time mayor and full-time administrator? This isn’t a question of positional value, rather it’s a question about how we utilize both positions to maximize efficiency.
3. Accountability: Clear lines need to be navigated between policy making and management. If that occurs, the public benefits from a clearer understanding of responsibility and both the administrator and the council own their decisions to their respective supervisors (ie. the City Council and the voters, respectively). Providing clarity stops what I like to call the “merry-go-round effect” where the ambiguity of responsibility sends issues spinning between staff and council often creating internal conflicts and frustrating whomever is seeking relief.
4. Organizational culture: Part of delivering efficient services is maintaining a top-notch staff and creating a culture that is positive. Cedar Falls should want to attract and retain the best employees for positions because the best employees perform and deliver. When clarity in leadership is achieved, efficiency sought, and accountability properly vested, political issues have less of a tendency to leak into staff outside of the city administrator who often navigates both worlds by the nature of their position. The city administrator should serve as the pressure valve between staff and the policymakers. It is highly destructive to all staff morale when a member of staff is publicly shamed or berated. The question of “when am I next?” is a poison we ought to avoid.
The council-manager form of government provides the highest degree of value, ethics, efficiency, and accountability. However, addressing the issues mentioned above would bear out similar benefits. I would encourage the Cedar Falls City Council to address this concept at their annual goal setting meeting knowing full well that thoughtful change requires time to study and execute.
One of my former city managers used to say that governance is as much an art as it is a science. Staff brings the science, policymakers bring the art. We get the best results when we blend the two. That may be an oversimplification, but the nature of the statement remains. Cedar Falls is a wonderful community with a lot to be proud of but can we paint a clearer, cleaner, and more vibrant picture?
The answer is yes.
Adam Bentley has served as an assistant in multiple city manager offices in the Midwest and is a current adjunct faculty member teaching government courses at Buena Vista University. Bentley graduated from UNI with a master’s degree in public policy and holds an MBA from Texas A&M-Commerce. He is a resident of Black Hawk County.
