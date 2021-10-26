GUEST COLUMN: By all means, let's teach the facts about men

It seems one Waterloo school board member doesn’t understand the difference between the concepts of equality and equity. I used to walk around my classroom with a box of Kleenex. I gave a tissue to each student. I told them I had treated them equally. When it was pointed out that most of them did not need a tissue, I explained the difference between equity and equality. Eighth-graders comprehended the notion that equity involved providing for those in need.

I was reminded of the white kids who wanted to know why there wasn’t a White History Month. I told students the first Black History Month happened in 1970. So, starting with 1776, when many white people like to start counting, up through 1969, there had been 2,316 “white” history months. If from 1970 through 2020, there have been 50 Black history months, I asked, “What was the problem?”

White students aware of Black Entertainment Television wondered why there wasn’t a White Entertainment Television network? I explained for several years, the Cleaver family, the Cartwrights of the Ponderosa, Lucy, whom we loved, the good folks of Mayberry, the Brady Bunch, Doctors Kildare, Casey, and Welby, the cops of Dragnet and Adam-12, Walter Cronkite and his brethren dominated the small screen. Eventually Dr. Huxtable and others appeared, but for a very long time, W.E.T. prevailed.

That said, let’s consider the idea to offer a men’s studies course in the name of equity. I say, go for it! Let’s start with the men who accompanied Christopher Columbus on those famous voyages. Let’s learn about the men who committed the atrocities. Let’s learn about the men who documented them. Let’s learn about the indigenous Taino men, women and children who were the victims of those atrocities. (The word Taino means Men of Good.)

Let’s study Gomes Eanes de Zurara. He was Prince Henry of Portugal’s biographer. He explained to Europe that Africans were “savage animals that need training.”

How about George Best? In 1577 he promoted the curse theory: Since Noah’s son Ham had been disobedient, his descendants would be cursed by being dark, disgusting symbols of trouble.

We could study the men of the Virginia Colonial Assembly whose legislative policies helped construct the concept of race in America.

Let’s learn about the 55 men, nearly half enslavers, who created the Constitution. Learn how these men enshrined the idea of Black inferiority by determining slaves were to be counted as three-fifths of a person.

These men, many in constant fear of slave uprisings, also saw to it that the Second Amendment provided for armed militias, mostly to suppress such revolts. Certainly, we should learn more about these men and their motivations.

Speaking of the Constitution, who are the ultra-wealthy men currently expending vast resources to attempt to convene an Article V constitutional convention that could potentially alter our Constitution as we know it? Let’s learn who these men are and what they are up to.

Let’s also learn of the men of ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) who actually write many bills that become law.

Let’s learn of the policies made by men that led to The Indian Removal Act, The Chinese Exclusion Act and the Japanese internment camps.

Let’s study The Homestead Act of 1862, The G.I. Bill, the Federal Housing Administration and learn how the man-made policies embedded within affected Blacks and the ability to accumulate generational wealth.

Let’s learn about the men who championed Jim Crow legislation, the men who worked to suppress votes, then, and now. And, how about those white men who encouraged lynchings as public and unpunished spectacle? Let’s study the two men who murdered Emmitt Till and the 12 men who acquitted them. Let’s learn about the man who drove Rosa Parks’ bus.

Let’s study the men whose policies led to the Sand Creek Massacre and Wounded Knee.

Let’s study the men who prevented women from voting until 1920, and still prevent an Equal Rights Amendment.

So much to learn!

By all means, please ensure that the Waterloo Community Schools teach students about these men! But this time, let’s get it right. This time, let’s teach the truth!

Denny McCabe is a retired Waterloo Hoover Middle School teacher.

