GUEST COLUMN: Biden’s Agenda: Less Maybe Better Than More

I do not know a Democrat who, having heard that Pennsylvania had been declared in the Biden column at 11 a.m. on Saturday, did not wait and listen to the president-elect’s comments on Saturday evening.
I suspect we listened with more intensity than normal and were rewarded not so much with the words that addressed our future policies but sought to change the political climate in our country.
Still, I was a bit troubled by it. Not that our next president would not restore our membership in the World Health Organization, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, roll back President Trump’s executive order on DACA, or protect government national parks from the hands of the mining and lumber interests. Those were almost a given.
But I suspect that every new president, regardless of which party they belong to, commits a fatal error in overpromising what they expect their administration will accomplish in their first year in office or even during their entire tenure.
One need only go back to some of Trump’s announcements, like restoring thousands of factory jobs in the rust belt, which didn’t happen; building a wall on the Mexican border for which the Mexican government would provide the funding, now an obvious pipe dream. All politicians upon ascending to office have a propensity to overpromise and raise expectations and then having not only their followers but the general public disappointed when those lofty goals remain out of reach.
Years ago, I worked for a summer on the Rogue River, which was designated a “wild river” in southern Oregon. The feature of it was to “ride the rapids of the Rouge” and I can testify firsthand those rapids provided a real white-water float. Few if anyone — other than a fool — attempted to do it without a guide.
I think that is what draws me to history, because while you cannot always anticipate the boulders and current changes, you can at least learn how to handle them when they suddenly appear.
It is for this reason we might find it useful to remember a particularly prudent and measured individual who served as emperor of the Roman Empire from 161 to 180 A.D., Marcus Aurelius. He was celebrated in Gibbon’s “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” and known to us also by his own writing, “Meditations.” His reign was recognized then and now as one of the best of that era and probably the last before Roman decline commenced. He said, “Don’t hope for Plato’s Utopia, but be content to make a very small step forward and reflect that the result even of this is no trifle”.
No president, no senator, no representative can anticipate what new challenges will emerge during the time they hold office. Some clear problems present themselves and accompany them into office; but others wait, sleeping under the covers of an unaware nation.
The soon-to-be new president can at least set the atmosphere in which the unforeseen can be handled with the best minds of the nations, not those of the highest degree of loyalty.
I am not suggesting modest goals, because eradicating COVID-19, rebuilding the country’s infrastructure, closing the gap of earning disparity, diminishing the threat of climate change, and removing systemic racism from within our borders will be no small accomplishments. But approaching those problems realistically, with reasonable objectives of success, might do more to provide this country with a sense of pride that it seems to lack in this era of constant partisan warfare.
Maybe the best thing Joe Biden could promise is a time of tranquility. This, and bringing the scientists out of the basement to be placed back on their decision making desks.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.
