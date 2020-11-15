GUEST COLUMN: Biden’s Agenda: Less Maybe Better Than More

Years ago, I worked for a summer on the Rogue River, which was designated a “wild river” in southern Oregon. The feature of it was to “ride the rapids of the Rouge” and I can testify firsthand those rapids provided a real white-water float. Few if anyone — other than a fool — attempted to do it without a guide.

I think that is what draws me to history, because while you cannot always anticipate the boulders and current changes, you can at least learn how to handle them when they suddenly appear.

It is for this reason we might find it useful to remember a particularly prudent and measured individual who served as emperor of the Roman Empire from 161 to 180 A.D., Marcus Aurelius. He was celebrated in Gibbon’s “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire” and known to us also by his own writing, “Meditations.” His reign was recognized then and now as one of the best of that era and probably the last before Roman decline commenced. He said, “Don’t hope for Plato’s Utopia, but be content to make a very small step forward and reflect that the result even of this is no trifle”.

No president, no senator, no representative can anticipate what new challenges will emerge during the time they hold office. Some clear problems present themselves and accompany them into office; but others wait, sleeping under the covers of an unaware nation.