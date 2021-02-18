GUEST COLUMN: Attitude of Gratitude

The practice of gratitude strengthens family, community, national and world connections. This strengthening of social support structures improves personal well-being and self-reliance required for stresses of daily life. I learned, not early in life, but maybe halfway through life, that it is not possible to say “thank you” too much. Today, I thanked a person who helped me accomplish my volunteer duties at our local library; I could not remember the start-up procedure for the library data system. I thanked a retired government employee for his service in the Middle East and Africa. I thanked my partner for a great lunch. Political and income segregation in America has cheapened and degraded the practice of gratitude and increased the practices of anger and resentment. Significant numbers of Republicans and Democrats do not want their children to marry members of the other party. Middle- and lower-income people aggressively challenge wealth and privilege. A gang of 6,000 Americans attacked our Capitol and threatened our representatives. I remember when polio was epidemic worldwide. I remember iron lungs and wheel chairs for victims, and deaths. I was grateful when a vaccine became available. I am grateful that I could help with worldwide vaccination in my work for the U.S. Agency for International Development and for the support of Rotary International. I thank the scientists who develop the COVID vaccines. I thank all the caregivers in hospitals, retirement communities and homes; all the teachers and students struggling for education in the war-zone of pandemic COVID. I want to be thankful for local, state and national political leadership, but I just can’t do that yet. We need their agreement that we are in a national health crisis and that we need a national effort to overcome the health, social and economic damage being done by COVID. It is stunning to me that we can pass a near $1 trillion defense budget and cannot muster enough votes to defend us all from a death-dealing virus. It is stunning to see $700 million sitting idle in the state rainy day surplus bucket with no extraordinary proposal by the Republican Legislature and governor (obsessed as they are with school vouchers, constitutional amendments against abortion and for gun rights, restoration of the death penalty, requirement of 100% in-class availability in primary and secondary schools and other stuff that has little or nothing to do with the worst health challenge we have ever faced). I want to have an attitude of gratitude for the gang in Des Moines and Washington. They have to earn it.