GUEST COLUMN: An ode to disappearing small towns

The front-page feature story chronicling the travels of Dave Miglin in Monday’s Courier (“Iowan visits all cities, towns in state in 5 years”) was an absolute gem. I’m a retired newspaper editor, but even I am known to scan headlines without reading entire stories. This one was irresistible. I devoured every paragraph.

It is clear that Iowa is on track to lose a lot of its small incorporated towns and cities. That reality made Miglin’s quest seem poignant. There is no way to stop the trend we’ve been witnessing in this state for the past several decades.

Farms are becoming larger and fewer. Populations are in transition. When marginal communities enter into irreversible downward spirals, they lose their churches, their hospitals, their business districts and their schools. The grief is palpable when these vital institutions disappear. But the greater loss for these communities is their younger generations. Our major metropolitan areas, and even our healthy college towns, along with a few dozen robust county seat cities will do just fine. It’s the small towns that will disappear.

I used to believe we could save all of our small communities if we simply made the right moves. I’m no longer convinced of this. Like an aging parent or a beloved senior citizen whose years are numbered, we need to help our dying communities decline with grace and dignity. We can reverence them by honoring their memory. Short of a miracle, we cannot sustain them for the long term.

I think all Iowans owe a debt of gratitude to Dave Miglin for his five-year pilgrimage, visiting every incorporated community in our state. We also owe a debt to the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism — IowaWatch for crafting the story, and to the Courier for devoting precious front-page space to share it with readers in the Cedar Valley.

Michael Sherer is a retired newspaper editor. He lives in Waverly.

