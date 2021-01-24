GUEST COLUMN: America can still defeat the coronavirus

Yes, Virginia’s COVID-19 response is different from Iowa’s. I don’t have a comprehensive analysis of the reasons for the differences. People take masks and distancing very seriously in Virginia. The governor and the Legislature are purposeful, protective and proactive, encouraging citizens to be careful and reduce pandemic potential. State authorities, health officials and higher education personnel are united in setting up and implementing vaccination programs. Friends in Iowa are anxiously waiting for vaccinations. Iowa’s governor is pushing for in-person school classes. The governor has issued weak executive orders calling for masking and spacing. No programs have been set up for mass vaccinations of target groups aside from residents of nursing facilities and some medical personnel. Iowa’s state budget cash reserves were over $700 million at the end of September. The governor and the Legislature call this a “rainy day fund”. Like Bob Dylan said, “You don’t need a weather man to know which way the wind blows.” This reserve could really help to procure PPE and vaccine and to set up preventive programs and to help people who have lost income and incurred extra expenses due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday, Iowa had the 17th highest per capita death count in the nation and the second highest seven-day average positivity at 33%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. More than 4,400 Iowans have died. We have a total of over 400,000 dead Americans due to COVID-19, 20% of the world’s casualties. Conquering this pandemic has to be the most important priority for all of us. It is a rainy day. We need leadership and action in Iowa, Virginia and across our beloved country — giving highest priority to all people’s health and welfare.