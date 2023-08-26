My lovely wife and I recently attended the Iowa State Fair. It’s always a fun time. Lot of things to see, lots of things to do, people watching, and above all really good food.

Every four years we see candidates running for president at the fair. This year was no exception. Republican candidates showed up in droves. I only listened to a few of them, but what I did hear and also read about the candidates indicates they have a misguided focus.

Almost all the Republican candidates spend their time criticizing Joe Biden and his policies. This would be the conventional wisdom in races of the past, but it may not work anymore. Donald Trump has a lock on the Republican nomination for president because of the way the Republicans choose their candidate.

At one time candidates were selected by a small group of party leaders in what was referred to as a smoke-filled room. That’s not the process anymore. Now, candidates are pretty much selected through primary elections in many states, and that spells defeat for anyone but Trump. Polls abound showing overwhelming Republican support for him.

If Republicans want a chance at beating Joe Biden, Trump is not the person. Eventually, his legal problems may result in many voters in a national election moving away from him. Never forget he lost the popular vote by 7 million people in 2020. It’s likely that number will increase because of his legal problems. Some middle-of-the-road voters who chose Trump in 2020 will move away from him in 2024. The only chance Trump would have in a national election for president would be because of the vagaries of our Electoral College system. Other than that it’s doubtful he can win.

So, Republican candidates are making a mistake when they run and campaign against Joe Biden. They should be campaigning against Trump. The crowded field of Republican candidates needs to get together, set aside their personal ambitions and decide on a single candidate. Once that is done they should all campaign for that candidate and emphasize Trump’s negatives. It may not be legal for the candidates to collude and agree to all support one person, but it’s the only way Republicans can stop Trump from being the nominee. And even that has little probability of succeeding.

Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson are the only candidates that I’ve heard criticizing Trump and talking about all of his legal problems. They have been rewarded with lousy poll numbers. But perhaps if the Republicans could coalesce around one person and then all run collectively against Trump in support of that person they could have some success. However, even that is a long shot.

Ultimately, the Republican presidential nominee could potentially be a convicted felon and chronic liar. Regardless of what Trump promises, that says a lot about what our voters value. Character should be important, and we are learning a lot about Trump’s character or lack thereof. To be clear, this is not as much about parties as it is about the message this sends about Americans. And it’s not a flattering one.