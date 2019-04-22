Kirsten Gillibrand offered high praise for Iowan Kirsten Anderson and blunt criticism of President Donald Trump during her visit to Iowa last week.
Gillibrand, a U.S. senator from New York and one of 19 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, delivered a #MeToo-themed address in Des Moines.
Gillibrand has been endorsed by Anderson, the former Iowa Senate Republican staff member who claimed she was fired in 2013 after raising claims of sexual harassment. The state in 2017 settled the case with Anderson for $1.75 million.
During the campaign event in Des Moines, Gillibrand applauded Anderson for her bravery and lambasted Trump. Gillibrand noted the nearly two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual harassment and accused Trump of demeaning immigrants, transgendered individuals, people in the military, the media and others.
“President Trump is somebody who demeans others. He demeans and devalues the vulnerable,” Gillibrand said. “He’s a president who puts his name on every building because he wants us to believe that he is strong. He is not. Our president is a coward and this country deserves a president who is brave, a president who is strong, a president who does what’s right.”
While the expansive field of Democratic candidates obviously finds little in common with Trump, most of the candidates have not made it a point to spend much time criticizing the president. Some have said the focus cannot be on opposing Trump but on offering Democrats’ vision for the country.
Gillibrand’s were perhaps the most-pointed criticisms of Trump I have heard on the 2020 campaign trail thus far.
“That’s why I’m running against President Trump: Because the division, the hate, the fear he has placed on this country is really ripping apart the moral fabric of who we are,” Gillibrand said.
Anderson returned the favor in also describing Gillibrand as brave and said she is “the right candidate.”
“I want you to see what I see in her,” Anderson said. “I want you to give her the time and attention that she deserves because she’s the real deal. She’s what this country needs right now.”
Gillibrand cited as evidence of her willingness to fight the tough fights her votes in the U.S. Senate against the bailout package for banks, her opposition to the “Don’t ask, don’t tell,” policy on homosexuals in the U.S. military and her efforts — alongside U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa — to combat sexual assault in the military.
“I believe we need a president who is brave, a president who will do what is right even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard,” Gillibrand said. “The truth is, I do stand up when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.”
The big 2-0
National news reports indicate former Vice President Joe Biden is set to join the race for president this week.
Assuming he jumps in, that will bring the field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to an even 20.
And it probably won’t stop there: Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana is giving serious consideration and said he will make a decision after his state’s legislative session ends, which should be soon. And U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado appears likely to make his run official as well.
Once Biden joins the race, he immediately becomes the front-runner; even though he has withheld his decision to this point, he has led in polling on the race — usually comfortably — in Iowa and nationally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.