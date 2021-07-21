GENE LYONS: Time is right for straight talk among Democrats

There’s no doubt that left-wing culture warriors have done great harm to the Democratic cause. Some of it is mere foolishness. I’ve never forgotten being chided at a college talk several years ago for using the word “murderess” to describe a character in my book “Widow’s Web” who shot her husband in his sleep and later orchestrated a plot to kill her defense lawyer’s wife.

“Murderess,” one professor said, was unacceptably “gendered” language. To quibble about it would have been pointlessly distracting. Even so, I’ve wondered about it ever since. After all, is “murderer” an honorific?

But it’s when cant touches upon real-world concerns that the trouble starts. Consider the phrase “Defund the Police.” Has there ever been a dumber, more politically maladroit slogan in American political history? Worse even than Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.”

Far worse, actually. Clinton’s remark merely convinced people that she was a snob. Rhetoric about doing away with cops made voters think that liberal Democrats inhabit a different planet. In an interview with VOX, veteran political operative James Carville put it this way: “Maybe tweeting that we should abolish the police isn’t the smartest thing to do because almost ... no one wants to do that.”