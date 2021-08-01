Gary Kroeger: When did life get so complicated?

Life has gotten complicated. Legislation, rules, requirements, regulations, disclaimers, instructions, guidelines, labels, codes, and codicils.
We have protected, contained, explained, briefed, covered, controlled, programmed, denied and lied about … legislation, rules, requirements, regulations,, disclaimers, instructions, guidelines, labels, codes, and codicils. As a result, we need lawyers to unravel and negotiate what is fair and legal. We need tax preparers to unravel, and negotiate what is fair and legal. We need more law enforcement, more brokers and more regulators to … you get the point.
Who can we blame for the complications that have become our lives?
People on the right will say, without hesitation, it is the left, because the liberal agenda to even the playing field and to bring justice with opportunity creates more laws to regulate the encroachment of privileges and prejudices.
And they would be correct.
People on the left will say, without hesitation, that it is the right because the conservative agenda to de-regulate and individualize creates more unfair practices and fraud that infringes upon the rights of others. And they would be correct.
This came to light as I discussed with a friend how some secondary schools are doing away with contact sports. He blamed the left for rules and litigation run amuck.
I replied, “Believe me, it isn’t just liberal parents who sue when their children are injured.”
When the lunch meat is bad and our kids get sick, conservatives are as vocal as liberals when it comes to demanding answers. When a plane goes down or a bridge collapses, there are no political ideologies, there are only families demanding to know why and for better rules to protect us in the future.
Is that how we got here?
America’s population has grown since our founding from 2.5 million to 330 million and our conflicting interests have grown alongside. We have gone from a nation carrying one shot muskets to assault weapons with 30 round magazines. We have seen horse drawn buggies become racing machines. Traffic in America has increased from 40 million automobiles in 1950 to 250 million today.
With all of these innovations conflicts grow exponentially, and so do our fears of myriad ways in which bad things can happen. The litigation industry has expanded in order to help us (or encourage us) to navigate these waters. Perhaps, it’s our nature to view progress as the elimination of discomfort, but today we seem to affix blame onto whatever fits a claim for compensation. Once upon a time, some mistakes were forgiven, or at least absorbed into life’s vulnerabilities.
Before anyone accuses me of sipping Republican whiskey I should add that we should not tolerate the suffering of anyone, we should do everything possible to help those who have been dealt a vulnerable hand, and of course we want our society to protect us and to comply with safeguards to protect others. But an acceptance of some of life’s trials and tribulations could slow down this runaway train.