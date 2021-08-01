Gary Kroeger: When did life get so complicated?

I replied, “Believe me, it isn’t just liberal parents who sue when their children are injured.”

When the lunch meat is bad and our kids get sick, conservatives are as vocal as liberals when it comes to demanding answers. When a plane goes down or a bridge collapses, there are no political ideologies, there are only families demanding to know why and for better rules to protect us in the future.

Is that how we got here?

America’s population has grown since our founding from 2.5 million to 330 million and our conflicting interests have grown alongside. We have gone from a nation carrying one shot muskets to assault weapons with 30 round magazines. We have seen horse drawn buggies become racing machines. Traffic in America has increased from 40 million automobiles in 1950 to 250 million today.

With all of these innovations conflicts grow exponentially, and so do our fears of myriad ways in which bad things can happen. The litigation industry has expanded in order to help us (or encourage us) to navigate these waters. Perhaps, it’s our nature to view progress as the elimination of discomfort, but today we seem to affix blame onto whatever fits a claim for compensation. Once upon a time, some mistakes were forgiven, or at least absorbed into life’s vulnerabilities.