GARY KROEGER: The urge to abbreviate proliferates

I’m taking the week off from politics. I’m tired of talking about inadequate education budgets (IEB), short-sighted environmental policy (SSEP), poorly executed foreign policy (PEFP), bickering, hyperbole and demagoguery (BHAD).

You know what else I’m tired of? Abbreviations, initialisms, and acronyms.

I understand why they exist. Once a name, like the “Association for the Proliferation of Abbreviations, Initials and Acronyms,” has been established in a document, the writer can save space by using APAIA from then on. Makes sense. They are shortcuts to reduce time and space.

And they are used ad nauseam.

I suppose “coronavirus disease 2019” was a mouthful. Although “COVID-19” has always had the inappropriate ring of a teen coming-of-age musical.

NATO means North Atlantic Treaty Organization, except in France where it is OTAN: Organization of Treaty for the Atlantic North (it sounds more romantic).

Who remembers that PETA stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals? No need to; having “PET” in the acronym makes it even better. Even PETA doesn’t use its full name anymore in its own materials.

There is nothing new about the trend toward abbreviation-acronym-initialism. The AFL-CIO has been using its acronym for more than 60 years. And to be honest, saying “American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations” is a mouthful. Do we really need to know its full title to understand that AFL-CIO is a labor union?

I belong to SAG-AFTRA, but again, knowing that’s the labor organization of the entertainment industry is enough without saying “Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists” every time.

Those are cases that illustrate exactly why shortening names became popular, but there is a virus within abbreviations. In the advertising industry we throw around ROI, DMS, SPAM, ASP, CRM, CPL and MOM and expect everyone to understand clearly what we mean.

A colleague approached me once and said: “I didn’t know what AGI meant for two years. All I knew was that I was responsible for it.”

It’s assumed if you are at a meeting that you’ve taken a course in that industry’s “abbreviation program.” When you don’t know what the acronym stands for not only is time lost, but so is understanding. The problem is when they replace language as the language itself when, in fact, they are not.

No one wants to appear uninformed, and very few people ever volunteer: “Could you explain what you meant when you said ‘The ACU challenged the ACLU responding to the DCCC regarding the CBO assessment of the ECU analysis of the GNP?”

The trend to abbreviate isn’t going to change; it satisfies our instinctual need for shortcuts and our somewhat vain desire to feel exclusive with esoteric vernacular.

This article isn’t a reprimand with even the slightest hope that this feverish trend will ever subside. It is simply a caution. Our need to abbreviate language, can also abbreviate understanding. In the effort to save time, we can lose time.

How’s that for a PSTMUT as the new year approaches? Oh, that’s a “pithy statement to make us think.”

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.