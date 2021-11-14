GARY KROEGER: The price of melons

At the grocery store the other day someone stopped me in the produce aisle as I stood aghast at the price of sliced watermelon. I must’ve looked in dire need of consoling. “So, are you happy with Joe Biden NOW?” they asked with more than a little vindictive sarcasm.

I smiled with a grimace as if my zipper was down. “No, I’m not.” I replied. They looked a little too satisfied and so I added: “But that doesn’t mean I wish Trump were still president.”

“Are you sure?”

“Oh, yes. At least now my criticism when the president speaks is that he’s too squinty eyed. With the previous president it was for self-absorbed, infantile, rambling.”

They turned and left. I don’t make new friends that way.

I am unhappy with the current state of affairs. Joe Biden was elected precisely because he wasn’t Donald Trump. Trump can boast of huge support (even in his loss), but the massive wave of voters who elected Biden did so to end Trump’s reign. Biden’s mandate was, therefore, to be the opposite of Trump.

Matt Lewis writes in The Daily Beast: “This meant a return to normalcy … and creating a more tranquil nation. This meant being more honest and empathetic.”

That is not the case today. I must clarify that missing that mark is not entirely Biden’s doing. If QAnon can convince hundreds of people to congregate at Dealey Plaza for the return of JFK Jr., then it’s mere child’s play for biased media to convince voters that presidents fail at everything.

Every transitional president tasked to turn the nation around will crash into their own wake. Biden steered hard to port. He has put progressive ideas into motion but in a never-ending cascade of issues, balancing one has left others to falter.

Americans tend to place every conflict on the president of the moment, even those that preceded them. A previous president’s lack of leadership left the door open for a menacing variant of the coronavirus that spreads even faster than the original.

A “deal” made last year with the Taliban so that the United States could withdraw completely from Afghanistan was not a stable platform, and Biden was unwise (in my opinion) to essentially follow through with it.

Could it be that Biden’s attention was elsewhere when several military advisers warned against it?

Maybe he was preoccupied by the border crisis. In Biden’s haste to repair American credibility from Trump’s xenophobic policies, he did not have a plan in place for the surge of hopeful immigrants amassing at the border.

As the price of melons will attest, inflation is coming like the winter in “Game of Thrones.” However, that does not happen in only 10 months. Decades of policy that siphons money from the working class to billionaires so they can circumnavigate the earth in spaceships and $250 million yachts is the root of our economic instability.

Yes, I can say I’m not happy with several things. I can also say that there are at least three more years to improve. With an adult president who doesn’t mention his ratings or call his critics “losers.”

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.