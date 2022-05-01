GARY KROEGER: Our perspectives are tempered by modesty

Often I’m asked if I miss my previous career as a professional actor. The question is a sincere inquiry as to whether someone who spent nearly three decades pursuing show business can be happy in such a different environment.

My answer is: “Yes, I do miss it. I miss the craft, collaboration and friendships unique to those projects.”

I also miss the feeling that every audition held the possibility that life could change dramatically; landing a role that becomes a hit. That was exciting.

Yet, I don’t regret leaving Hollywood nearly 20 years ago, because I left for the right reasons. I had a son, and his mother and I wanted him to grow up in an environment like this one; safe, good schools, clean air, and without the entrapment of superficial status. Without the status associated with where you live, what you drive, and your rank in the show business echelon.

I’m idealizing the Midwest a bit because status exists everywhere, including the Cedar Valley, but here we are not obsessively comparing ourselves to those at the highest end of fame and fortune. Our perspective is tempered with modesty.

Recent events underscore why I left that business: Will Smith’s inexcusable outburst during the Oscars, the self-centered and violent dynamic between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as the greed and depravity of Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

By no means do they represent most actors, writers, producers, or directors in Hollywood, but lives embroiled in wealth, fame, and indulgence witness symptoms of an ailment even our larger society fails to grasp.

The same disconnect with truth, morality, and reality persists in Washington when senators lie about what they said even after we hear recordings that prove what they said.

And with governors who influence bills to affect thousands and thousands of workers because he felt snubbed by their (the state’s biggest) employer.

We see it on Wall Street and in corporate boardrooms when prices and production are manipulated that gouge consumers in order to satisfy shareholders.

This is what happens when human beings are given access to excess and adulation, when they can afford any whimsy, and everyone tells them how special they are.

Many of them become untethered from normal behavior and replace it with selfish indulgence.

When power is afforded without the restrictions a modest community demands, people become vulnerable to their fears, their frailties, and often their fantasies take flight.

I’m proud of my personal friends in show business, all of whom navigate their careers with dignity in an industry that has rewarded, or ignored, bad behavior for 100 years. But Hollywood’s burning embers are still there from the fires of indulgence that wealth, power and adulation create.

And society at large will continue to fan those flames until we hold ourselves within the parameters of humility.

“Greed is always the result of an inner void,” wrote social psychologist Erich Fromm. That void is filled when we feel complete without fame, fortune or status.

That’s the long answer as to whether I miss my old career.

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.