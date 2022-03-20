GARY KROEGER: No-fly zone over Ukraine risks dangerous escalation

I’ve often wondered why there are so many polls. I understand polls that ask which flavor of ice cream is our favorite. It helps stores and manufacturers determine the best inventory ratios. I understand polls regarding customer service and what people find to be the most reliable cars, refrigerators and toasters. Those polls can be used to improve each. But why on earth are there polls asking regular folks what military strategy is best in Ukraine?

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll determined that 74% of Americans support a no-fly zone over Ukraine. What purpose is served to ask civilians about tactical war maneuvers, except to create arguments over topics where we don’t have a clue? At least not enough to determine military policy in the nuclear age.

A no-fly zone is a designated area over which aircraft cannot fly without risk of interception. That sounds like a good idea, and obviously most Americans see the logic of prohibiting aircraft armed with rockets flying into Ukraine. Richard Kohn, former chief historian for the U.S. Air Force, however, cautions against such action.

Kohn states: “A no-fly zone would be the equivalent of luring NATO or the U.S. into a war with Russia.”

It would probably lead Russia into missile attacks from outside of the borders and increase armed combat. The result can be a greater loss of life. Kohn imagines that it could allow Putin to say: “Look, NATO is killing our boys.”

Russian media is state-controlled, and the message being fed to its population is that this is not an attack on Ukraine but a humanitarian mission to rid the country of Nazis in power. And, also, a nationalist quest to bring the people of Ukraine back into the fold of Russia. Russian news does not show Ukrainian civilians being killed, and instead manipulates images to look as if Ukrainians are running to Russian soldiers with open arms.

David French, a contributing writer at The Atlantic, asks, regarding the Reuters/Ipsos poll, if “respondents understood that imposing a no-fly zone would require direct military confrontation with Russian forces.”

French offers that a no-fly zone increases the possibility of a nuclear strike. Under a no-fly zone, Putin could choose to deploy “tactical nuclear weapons” of which Russia has 2,000 compared with NATO’s 100. Tactical nuclear weapons are low-yield, short range weapons designed for use against military targets, but make no mistake, they are nuclear and powerful.

If NATO used its limited arsenal, it would do great damage to Russian bases, but how would Putin respond to any nuclear attack, even if only tactical?

The escalation to a nuclear war is unfathomable. Today’s nuclear bomb is 3,300 times more powerful than the one dropped on Hiroshima. The world now possesses over 13,000 nuclear warheads.

Very few people are military strategists, world historians, foreign policy scholars or atomic physicists qualified to answer the question of whether a no-fly zone is the answer.

Let’s leave our expertise where it belongs: making the personal sacrifices necessary to stand with Ukraine and for sovereignty. And for our children’s future by supporting the logic of nuclear de-escalation.

What are the poll numbers on that?

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.