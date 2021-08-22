Gary Kroeger: Laws change, but Jim Crow's legacy lives on

A video was circulating showing an enraged white man threatening a police officer. The angry man screams, “You’re gonna die!” in the officer’s face and then unwinds into martial arts moves to incite violence. The officer keeps his composure and after a while the deranged man retreats.

The video was captioned: What if this had been a Black man?

That question is not an indictment of the officer, who brilliantly defused the situation, but it does reflect the inequity in our society. Whether we admit it or not, racial biases exist that betray our principles of freedom and equality.

Unfortunately, many of the people who should look closely into such double standards will instead deny racist threads within their domain. I believe many of those who claim they don’t subscribe to racist policy, but only insofar as I believe they believe they don’t. However, the inability to acknowledge systemic discrepancies are why the movement toward equal justice moves like glacial ice.