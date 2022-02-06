GARY KROEGER: Iowa nice? Not at the Statehouse

A politician from Iowa made the national news again. And it’s not Steve King with another repugnant comment on race, or Sen. Charles Grassley for partisan manipulations of Supreme Court hearings or his two-step around Trump’s outrageous election lie. No, this time it’s an Iowa state representative for making obscene gestures.

Remember when there was something called “Iowa nice?”

Throughout my years in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, people referenced the civility of Iowans. No less than the late, great, director Richard Donner said to me at an audition: “You’re from Iowa? I love Iowans.”

As a result I’ve always carried Iowa pride. I moved back in 2003 and boasted to my East and West Coast friends of Iowa’s progress toward equal rights and the vision of the Iowa Supreme Court in matters where the rest of the country was plodding.

The Iowa Caucuses had proven to be a genuine bellwether for presidential elections and we showed the nation how engaged we are. Even our disagreements were with a nod toward civility.

Apparently, those days are over.

Iowa state Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, in front of a hall of exuberant supporters, said: “When it comes to these gun-grabbing, freedom-hating, over-regulating, civil-liberty-violating tyrants, here’s my message” — and he raised his middle fingers to the hall and to the camera.

Most in attendance rose to their feet in applause.

What is betrayed is a destiny that once belonged to Iowa. We should be the template for the rest of the country as to how to conduct ourselves. Our potential was for a Legislature to find agreeable goals on education, health care, elderly care and the safety of our children.

Of course we will disagree, cajole, and even point out each other’s grievous mistakes, but it could be without tasteless obscenity.

Something happened years ago when a nationalist doctrine became the operating system for many disenfranchised Americans. Anger replaced reason in an echo chamber of fear; fear of anything outside an antiquated American narrative.

Kaufmann was not being a champion of freedom; he became another bare-knuckled, fevered nationalist frothing from a perception of tyranny that is disconnected from reality.

He shouts of “civil liberty violations,” yet his own party wishes to restrict a woman’s sovereignty over her own body. There is no more severe overreach of government than that.

He condemns “freedom-hating” health mandates, yet the 10th Amendment gives state governments the authority to quarantine and make business restrictions in the interest of public health.

Go ahead and disagree, but it isn’t tyranny. It’s in the Constitution.

Kaufmann is enflamed by “gun grabbers” when no guns have been taken. In fact, Iowa has made it easier to obtain firearms. All the “gun grabbers” have suggested is that higher standards of proficiency be implemented to decrease accidents. And they believe military assault weapons designed to kill as many human beings in as short a time as possible might be an excessive realization of a civilian’s right to bear arms.

Argue at will on these issues, it’s healthy, but to be obscenely furious is neither rational, sentient nor mature.

And it certainly isn’t Iowa nice.

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.