GARY KROEGER: Impatience with pandemic

I get it. I understand the impatience with COVID. I understand the skepticism that many people have toward a virus that for most people will result in relatively mild symptoms. The effects on businesses and livelihoods have been overwhelming and we are all yearning to return to pre-pandemic lives.

Last Sunday Fred Abraham’s column in The Courier addressed the vaccination divide with accuracy, and I understand that some people won’t want to read more this week. But such avoidance will not lessen new dangers. And it does not erase the faces of those who have already been lost.

In America alone 830,000 souls lost lives worth living. In only two years COVID-19 has wiped out more than the equivalent of the entire city of San Francisco. The ending those victims endured was excruciating. Many suffocated. Preconditions are not a reason to dismiss lives; a bad heart, lungs or a bad diet are irrelevant. Age is irrelevant. No one should be collateral damage.

Donald Trump Jr. with his epic inability to say anything wise, publicly dismissed the new omicron variant as nothing but a common cold. Is it “just a cold” if it’s your child who is having trouble breathing? Omicron isn’t a common cold or the flu. It is 10 times worse, even as it appears to be less severe than previous strains. And it isn’t less severe for 2% of those afflicted. Is 2% acceptable? At current rates of infection (40% in Black Hawk County and rising) that could be over 1,000 people just in Black Hawk County requiring hospitalization. Do you know how many hospital beds there are? About 400. And they are already near capacity.

What happens to someone who has a heart attack or appendicitis? Or is in a car accident? What about the health care workers exposed to this highly contagious variant? What happens when hospitals are overcapacity and understaffed?

Those are the new dangers we face regardless of anyone’s stand on COVID. It’s already too late to completely avoid this crisis; we missed the crucial containment window in 2020. We missed it because of a movement to deny it, to dismiss its severity, and to turn decades of proven science into political theater. Yet we can improve how we manage this going forward.

I’m tired of COVID, too. I’m trying to participate in the community and to create opportunities as in the past. As you are. I am vaccinated and have received a booster, and although I could still get sick I have greatly decreased the chances of a bad outcome and thereby decreased the threat to my family, friends and colleagues.

Some people will never trust vaccines despite decades of evidence to their success. But criticizing those who trust science and are exercising caution (even erring on that side) is counterproductive. We aren’t trying to hurt you. Quite the opposite, actually.

A friend said “This is in God’s hands.” I disagree. I think God put this is our hands. He gave us these hands to make tools to solve problems. But we have to use them.

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.