Gary Kroeger: How can we really back the police?

What does law enforcement have to say? Fabian Blache Jr., the executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police, said: “Police officers are trained around the country and they make mistakes. So why are we going to give opportunity to people who are not trained to be able to carry a firearm and use it at will?”

In Texas, San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge, the past president of the Texas Police Association, said: “At least with the license to carry permit, citizens must demonstrate basic knowledge and awareness of laws.”

Steve Loomis, head of a police union in Cleveland says: “When you have all these people running around with guns and rifles, you don’t know who the bad guy is.”

Robert Spitzer, author of “The Politics of Gun Control” points out: “There is something of a disjunction between repeating the slogan of ‘back the blue’ versus supporting policies the rank and file police and leaders of police organizations actually support.”