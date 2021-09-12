Gary Kroeger: How can we really back the police?

A “contradiction” is a combination of statements, ideas, or features of a situation that are opposed to one another.
Contradictions seem to be at the center of many partisan battles these days. In fact, I’m having trouble thinking of a single topic where there is consistency among “statements, ideas, and features.” Coming to mind at this moment is how Republicans have brought our nation’s law enforcement into their platform, often using the banner “Back the Blue.” While that is certainly a cause to embrace, the movement has equivocal definitions.
After a clear exposure of arrests for lesser (or non-existent) crimes too often leading to the death of Black Americans, the “Black Lives Matter” movement emerged to say “enough.” Almost immediately “Back the Blue” rose to counter BLM. It is rational to call attention to the “blue” because police work is tough, dangerous, and often unfair, but BLM didn’t imply otherwise. It was a call for equal justice, not favored justice.
There is more than that contradiction. Republicans also overwhelmingly support eliminating gun restrictions. Many red states, most recently Texas, have dropped requirements for background checks or any training whatsoever before carrying handguns into the town square. Iowa is close behind. Gov. Kim Reynolds defends this as a removal of restrictions to constitutional rights.
What does law enforcement have to say? Fabian Blache Jr., the executive director of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police, said: “Police officers are trained around the country and they make mistakes. So why are we going to give opportunity to people who are not trained to be able to carry a firearm and use it at will?”
In Texas, San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge, the past president of the Texas Police Association, said: “At least with the license to carry permit, citizens must demonstrate basic knowledge and awareness of laws.”
Steve Loomis, head of a police union in Cleveland says: “When you have all these people running around with guns and rifles, you don’t know who the bad guy is.”
Robert Spitzer, author of “The Politics of Gun Control” points out: “There is something of a disjunction between repeating the slogan of ‘back the blue’ versus supporting policies the rank and file police and leaders of police organizations actually support.”
There is disagreement, however, within the law enforcement community itself. While most police chiefs and leadership favor gun control, some surveys show that the rank and file support eliminating gun restrictions. Several officers on the street have stated they like to see citizens lawfully carrying guns. Nevertheless, regardless of that curious divide, a case can clearly be made that discerning threats, amplified by more guns and less training, can put citizens and police in more confusing and potentially jeopardizing situations.
Wouldn’t every consideration for the safety of men and women in law enforcement be the authentic way to back the blue? Could there be a genuine conversation without drawing lines that obfuscate our intentions?
And isn’t it contradictory to make “backing the blue” about saving griffins when it is really about saving lives?
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.