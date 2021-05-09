Gary Kroeger: Happy Mother's Day

Celebrations of mothers trace back to ancient Greek and Roman society. They honored the mother goddesses Rhea and Cybele, but the tradition was carried on by early Christians as “Mothering Sunday” when the faithful returned to their “mother church” for a special service.
This transformed into a more secular holiday where children would present their mothers with flowers to show their appreciation. Today, Mother’s Day is a continuation of that recognition (except we’ve added a brunch to rival Easter’s own).
I wrote to honor my mother in this column over three years ago on the occasion of her 90th birthday. It was well received, and I suggested that “every day should be Mother’s Day.”
Pointed out to me, however, was the fact that not everyone has a good relationship with their mother, and my tribute reminded them of unfair circumstances thrust upon their childhood. Of course, I acknowledged what they were saying, but that also underscored the importance of motherhood.
A mother sculpts life from the material of her own body. It is a mother who is the first relationship on earth of every being. And that is an otherworldly bond.
My wife adored her mother, who passed away too young many years ago, but they did, in fact, have a challenging relationship. Nevertheless, the gift of my wife is a gift from her mother.
A perspective was offered by my wife, who pointed out: “Alcoholism took my mother and any chance to repair our relationship. But, your mother, Gary, is indestructible.”
I asked her what she meant, and she replied: “In the few years I’ve know her she has, in her 90s, survived a fall on concrete which broke her neck, she kicked COVID in the butt, and she still smiles from ear to ear.”
While I’m not a son who ever needs to be reminded of the specialness of my mother, the notion of super human strength was new. I wondered aloud what makes her so strong.
She’s strengthened by love for her children and grandchildren. She’s energized by the sunlight that comes through her window. She’s invigorated when she’s wheeled to exercise class and shows everyone how a nonagenarian can stretch that rubber band to build muscles!
She looks forward to her dear friend, Victoria, who takes her for car rides on warm days. And she loves to wake up from a nap to find me already sitting in her room.
She cherishes the memory of my father and the joy they shared raising a family; of having been a teacher; a flight attendant; a member of the Green Valley Clogging Club and the New Horizons Band.
My mother’s strength will be the source of my own when that day comes when she lets go of these earthly bonds. Every day until then will be Mother’s Day. And every day through eternity is a reminder of the gift a mother brings.