Gary Kroeger: Happy Mother's Day

A perspective was offered by my wife, who pointed out: “Alcoholism took my mother and any chance to repair our relationship. But, your mother, Gary, is indestructible.”

I asked her what she meant, and she replied: “In the few years I’ve know her she has, in her 90s, survived a fall on concrete which broke her neck, she kicked COVID in the butt, and she still smiles from ear to ear.”

While I’m not a son who ever needs to be reminded of the specialness of my mother, the notion of super human strength was new. I wondered aloud what makes her so strong.

She’s strengthened by love for her children and grandchildren. She’s energized by the sunlight that comes through her window. She’s invigorated when she’s wheeled to exercise class and shows everyone how a nonagenarian can stretch that rubber band to build muscles!

She looks forward to her dear friend, Victoria, who takes her for car rides on warm days. And she loves to wake up from a nap to find me already sitting in her room.

She cherishes the memory of my father and the joy they shared raising a family; of having been a teacher; a flight attendant; a member of the Green Valley Clogging Club and the New Horizons Band.