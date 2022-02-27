GARY KROEGER: God moves in mysterious ways

The other day I was channel surfing and stopped on a televangelist saying: “We have these crises because we have forgotten God.” That wasn’t the first time I’ve heard such a statement. In fact, whenever there is a disaster, natural or human-caused, someone will state it confirms movement away from the divine.

Many disasters, some believe, are God’s wrath. “The Lord takes vengeance and is fierce in wrath. The Lord takes vengeance against His foes; He is furious with His enemies” (Nahum 1:2 HCSB).

A poll by the Public Religion Research Institute and Religion News Service, questioned respondents about God and natural disasters, and it revealed that 60% of the evangelicals polled (more than any other group), believe that natural disasters are signs from God.

Other denominations hovered around 30% to 40%, but that is still a staggering number of people who feel that solutions, even the ones within our human grasp, may be as simple as piety.

I don’t believe genuine biblical scholars hold this myopic view, but I recall after the Newtown school massacre former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee came onto Fox News and opined: “We ask why there is violence in our schools, but we’ve systematically removed God from our schools.”

A conservative columnist wrote in a Texas paper: “Their deaths could be attributed to God’s displeasure with our culture’s moral collapse.”

Several years ago Pat Robertson blurted out that “the earthquake in Haiti was a result of a Haitian pact with the devil” and an email chain continues to circulate stating such disasters are “because we are becoming a Godless society.”

There is no intention here to be flippant, but this always leads me to wonder how things were in the past, before we had “forgotten God” as they allege.

Was our remembrance more resolute at our founding when there was slavery in America? Was our consciousness greater when there were Jim Crow laws viciously oppressing Black Americans? Were we more reverential when women couldn’t vote? Or when robber barons exploited workers?

If disasters are divine retribution, are we sure of who God is furious with?

Perhaps he was angered by those who recited the Gospel, yet went to work on Wall Street and wittingly pillaged retirement plans and plundered the savings of many of his hardworking flock.

Maybe God is less insulted by those who would remove prayer in schools than he is by those who cannot separate religion from the laws of humankind.

Maybe he is upset with those who would deny equal rights and equal protection to every human being. Or at those who manipulate his divinity into messages of smite and exclusion.

Or, what if disasters are occurrences of nature, or are created by humankind, and divine grace is what measures our compassion and our responsibility to care for one another and for this planet? And, what if solutions to the problems we face depend on how we accept each other and work together and not whether we share the same piety?

Could that be what we have really forgotten?

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.