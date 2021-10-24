GARY KROEGER: Fake news is crazy like a Fox

Hardly a day goes by when people on the right don’t talk about “media bias” or “fake news.” Which appears to include all news except right-wing media. It is a head-scratching contradiction when the most biased network of all is what they consider reliable news.

Allow me to illustrate.

Imagine that President Biden invites former President Trump to the Christmas tree lighting on the south lawn. President Biden is there in an ordinary suit and tie, but the former president shows up in a Santa Claus costume. ABC, NBC, and CBS report: “President Biden was in attendance as well as former President Trump, who surprisingly appeared as Santa Claus.”

We turn to Fox News reporting on the event: “Former President Trump attended the Christmas tree lighting today full of good humor and ready to entertain the children in attendance. President Biden, however, dressed with disinterest in the Christmas celebration.”

That was made up (although spot on), but here’s a real example from a few years ago that perfectly summarizes Fox editorializing:

President Obama spoke at Notre Dame, and Fox News ran a ticker at the bottom of a newscast. It read: “Obama Snubs Image of Christ.” Fox editorialists on subsequent broadcasts said that President Obama had demanded that any Christian images be removed before he would attend, and the clear speculation they were sharing is that Obama was not a real Christian (and they fanned the popular lie that he is a Muslim).

What was as aggravating as that blatant slant was the fact that the rest of the news world didn’t jump all over that claim. Finally, MSNBC reported that White House protocol, for decades, has been to remove any iconic imagery or symbols where the president speaks and to show only the American flag and the presidential seal. The president had nothing to do with the removal of any paintings or symbols.

The objective of journalism, which is vital to the survival of a free republic, is to report the facts, without editorializing, so that the electorate can make accurate and fair judgments from which to base decisions.

Studies from Pew Research show what sources people trust more than others (Fox ranks high), but they don’t reveal actual accuracy in reporting. Media Matters, on the other hand, is a watchdog agency created to correct misinformation, and they show an endless archive of false reporting from conservative radio and (drum roll) Fox News.

Fox News was created, by its own admission, to appease a growing audience on the right that was not happy with the fact that their ideological truths were not represented in the news. These “truths” were images and stories of nationalism, Christianity, and a celebration of America’s enduring fables.

The monstrous success of Fox News changed the landscape for all journalism. By conflating information with confirmation bias many journalists became commentators, even entertainers, and entertainers are posing as journalists. The result is that honest journalism now appears as biased to those who expect their opinion to also be contained in their “news.”

Veritas vos liberabit, anyone?

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.