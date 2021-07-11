Gary Kroeger: Compromise is a founding principal of America

The Capitol insurrection was six months ago, but its repercussions continue to reverberate. Many people, regardless of political party, were disgusted by it, but what remains, besides the investigation, is a subsequent whitewashing of the event. Rioters on trial claim to have been duped, and far-right media has convinced many followers that it was planned by Democrats in cahoots with the FBI. Crazy continues to spread.
I once wrote about the awe I felt as a boy on those same steps of the Capitol. I never thought in a million years I’d see a guy standing on them with horns and a cape, surrounded by rioters with baseball bats, zip-cuffs, and guns, presumably willing to use them on other Americans. Without a central belief in the inalienable content of our Constitution and its construction of government, people have ceased to follow the course it created to unite us.
This is the result of having taken our eyes off the community ball for decades. When power brokers dismantled representative democracy with trickle down economics, gerrymandering, and Citizens United, the functions of government and networks of community support began to unravel. And that’s when mistrust becomes so high that conspiracy theories run rampant and lies appear as plausible as truth.
We are living in a country where a man takes a gun into a pizza shop to free children Hillary Clinton had kidnapped, because he heard it on InfoWars. So are we to be surprised when an angry mob, at their leader’s cry “You will never take back our country with weakness!” then storms the Capitol? All that was missing was “Charge!”
Donald Trump lowered the bar to accept lies, foul behavior, and divisive rhetoric. Immediately after that reprehensible assault, Trump absolved himself of criminality by saying: “These are the things that happen when a landslide victory is stripped away from great patriots.” It was a story he, himself, fabricated to steal an election.
Our disconnect is not just left versus right, but within our own subsets. There are Republicans demanding the truth, but they are being castigated by their establishment. Within the Democratic Party is an often-vitriolic split between alleged centrists and progressives.
Centrism, however, is not an ideology but only a strategy. My views are as progressive as any, but I’ve witnessed that cooperation get things done. Not cooperation with traitorous, treasonous, or terrorist demands as what culminated on Jan. 6, but within the framework of our Republic. The one that’s been trodden with steel-toed boots.
The separation of powers is what protects us from tyranny, and it binds us with compromises. That is how our government was designed; with opposition at its center from which persuasion, not by force but rather by inspiration and enlightenment, leads to a greater good.
And unless we raise the bar again to what the consensus of our Founders created, we are doomed to repeat what happened. Until such a time when that “for which we stand” will no longer have a place to stand.