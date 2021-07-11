Gary Kroeger: Compromise is a founding principal of America

The Capitol insurrection was six months ago, but its repercussions continue to reverberate. Many people, regardless of political party, were disgusted by it, but what remains, besides the investigation, is a subsequent whitewashing of the event. Rioters on trial claim to have been duped, and far-right media has convinced many followers that it was planned by Democrats in cahoots with the FBI. Crazy continues to spread.

I once wrote about the awe I felt as a boy on those same steps of the Capitol. I never thought in a million years I’d see a guy standing on them with horns and a cape, surrounded by rioters with baseball bats, zip-cuffs, and guns, presumably willing to use them on other Americans. Without a central belief in the inalienable content of our Constitution and its construction of government, people have ceased to follow the course it created to unite us.

This is the result of having taken our eyes off the community ball for decades. When power brokers dismantled representative democracy with trickle down economics, gerrymandering, and Citizens United, the functions of government and networks of community support began to unravel. And that’s when mistrust becomes so high that conspiracy theories run rampant and lies appear as plausible as truth.