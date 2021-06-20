Gary Kroeger: Being 'dad' is an honor

Author-philosopher Umberto Eco once stated, “what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are informed by little scraps of wisdom.” Perhaps it is a little naive to describe all fathers’ influence that romanticized, but it does capture the essence of the role.

That certainly was my relationship with my own father, and it is what I hope to be in the lives of my children. I hope the examples of living I demonstrate lend some wisdom to help them navigate their own lives and responsibilities.

Many people experience parenthood (and childhood) from the perspective of having multiple families. My story is not uncommon as I am a father and a stepdad. My two sons by birth also have a stepdad who they recognize, as well, on Father’s Day.

That once led me to wonder if there is a difference between being a father and a dad. Not according to Webster, but there is, kind of, in reality.