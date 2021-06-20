Gary Kroeger: Being 'dad' is an honor

Author-philosopher Umberto Eco once stated, “what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are informed by little scraps of wisdom.” Perhaps it is a little naive to describe all fathers’ influence that romanticized, but it does capture the essence of the role.
That certainly was my relationship with my own father, and it is what I hope to be in the lives of my children. I hope the examples of living I demonstrate lend some wisdom to help them navigate their own lives and responsibilities.
Many people experience parenthood (and childhood) from the perspective of having multiple families. My story is not uncommon as I am a father and a stepdad. My two sons by birth also have a stepdad who they recognize, as well, on Father’s Day.
That once led me to wonder if there is a difference between being a father and a dad. Not according to Webster, but there is, kind of, in reality.
There is nothing scientific about this definition, but, in my view, being a “dad” is the best realization of being a “father.” A father can mean being the birth parent with a complex genetic connection that is sometimes perplexing, but being a “dad” is what we earn. It is the time we spend with our kids; it is the sweat and tears that are inevitable when they are in our care; it is the time when we are just “there” in case they need us and even when they don’t.
When I was divorced, I came to a better understanding of what it meant to be a father and a dad. I will admit that I was uneasy at first when my ex-wife re-married; I was envious of the time their new stepdad had with them. Will my role be diminished? Who teaches my boys to shave? And to tie a necktie?
I’ll also admit that I cringed in the beginning each time my kids innocently referred him as a “dad.” But that is where the emotional rubber meets responsibility road. That is where all types of parents can learn from each other and step into our roles.
I’ve since become a stepdad myself, and I respect the great relationship my sons have with their stepdad. We don’t diminish each other’s roles or responsibilities. In fact, all of our children, from all sides, get to bask in the security of protection and love from fathers, dads, mothers and moms.
As it should be.
Not every family dynamic survives in what we might think are the best ways. Cheers to the ones that do, but today, on Father’s Day, perhaps it’s worthwhile to consider those “little scraps of wisdom” they left lying around. My father showed me, by example, how much he loved being a dad by always being 100% present when his children needed him.
Happy Father’s (and Dad’s) Day to all my compatriots who have become what we learned from our own!
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.