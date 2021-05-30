Gary Kroeger: Anger is not an effective motivator

Anger is certainly not exclusive to America. One glance around the world confirms that. Maybe there’s tranquility in an ashram in Panchagiri, but even the culture of meditation can get into a snit over mantras now and again.
It is here in America, however, where my perspective is focused, and our temperature is rising.
That was evidenced when high school football players slammed into a referee because they were angry at a call he made. There were consequences, but there was more to that story than their punishment. Such behavior does not come out of nowhere.
A baseball coach was ejected from a game for 10-year-olds after he launched into a profanity-laced tirade when he didn’t like a call.
That started a conversation with friends about increased anger in our society, especially as a means to motivate and win. While no one thought it was okay to swear in front of kids, some conceded they admired his passion.
“We’re not instilling the values required to become successful,” said one, who also admitted to hating trophies for “effort.”
I agreed. I don’t believe we are instilling the values or motivations required for success. Where I disagreed is with the values and motivations that create success. I believe anger corrodes success.
Anger raises blood pressure, makes us impatient and more dissatisfied. It is also contributing to toxic masculinity.
I witnessed a boy, probably 10 years old, fall during an activity at school. Not a serious injury, but he cried. Someone hollered angrily: “Man up!”
Those words echoed that feelings are just so much whining. The boy was hurt, but not allowed to be. That could cauterize his feelings and, perhaps, result in having less empathy for others.
The social-psycho-physiological truth is that it’s okay to hurt, and unless we make that an option and not an evaluation of how tough our children are, we are going to instill more anger, dissatisfaction, and more violent behavior.
That kid who came in last in the bean bag race may deserve his trophy simply for finishing. His accomplishment may be as rewarding as it was to the kid who came in first. And maybe he will realize that bean bag racing is not where his future lies.
Or maybe not. Maybe he’ll toil the rest of his life trying to improve his hopping skills. But I assure you, his chance for success will not have been diminished because his effort was once rewarded.
I work with creative people, and they don’t respond to anger or to challenges to win and to be tougher. Many have calm dispositions. They leave room for the discoveries that come from patience and even failure. They’re not encouraged by winning-is-everything motivation, but by the acceptance of gentler idiosyncrasies.
They may not exceed sales goals, but they may move the needle of invention that a company, a school, or a nation will prosper from.
Anger is natural. It even has its place. What it doesn’t need to be is our operating system. And our children shouldn’t be programmed to anger that targets a referee for a bad call.
That is not a measurement of success.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.