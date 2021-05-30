Gary Kroeger: Anger is not an effective motivator

Anger raises blood pressure, makes us impatient and more dissatisfied. It is also contributing to toxic masculinity.

I witnessed a boy, probably 10 years old, fall during an activity at school. Not a serious injury, but he cried. Someone hollered angrily: “Man up!”

Those words echoed that feelings are just so much whining. The boy was hurt, but not allowed to be. That could cauterize his feelings and, perhaps, result in having less empathy for others.

The social-psycho-physiological truth is that it’s okay to hurt, and unless we make that an option and not an evaluation of how tough our children are, we are going to instill more anger, dissatisfaction, and more violent behavior.

That kid who came in last in the bean bag race may deserve his trophy simply for finishing. His accomplishment may be as rewarding as it was to the kid who came in first. And maybe he will realize that bean bag racing is not where his future lies.

Or maybe not. Maybe he’ll toil the rest of his life trying to improve his hopping skills. But I assure you, his chance for success will not have been diminished because his effort was once rewarded.