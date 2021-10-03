GARY KROEGER: A sinister, brilliant political maneuver

The other day my son came up to me and asked if he could borrow $100 for some books. I said, “Son, we budgeted all of your school supplies, but I’ve been watching you spend money lately as if you were an executive at Google. I can’t in good conscience lend you money if you aren’t showing responsibility to handle your finances.”

He sighed and then asked if he could borrow just $20 to pay a bill. I said, “Okay, I’ll give you 20 bucks, but let’s sit down and make a financial plan.”

He took the 20-dollar bill and said, “Thanks, Dad. I really only wanted 20 bucks. I told you that story to make 20 seem like nothing.”

Just as I was about to give him an unpleasant piece of my mind he blurted out: “I’m kidding!” and handed me the money back. “I just wanted to see if I could pull this off. We talked about something called “door in the face” technique in my psychology class at UNl.”

I replied: “Brilliant. Sinister, but brilliant.”

“Door in the face” is a curious handle, but I let that go. It reminded me of a trick writers used to pull at “Saturday Night Live” in order to get the network censor to approve naughty words. They would have a questionable word they wanted to use in a sketch, but in the read-through they’d put a much (much) worse word in the script. The censor would assert afterward: “There’s no way you can say that on television!”

The writer would then ask, “Well, could we at least say (and they would insert the word they actually wanted)?” The censor would often concede due to the stark difference and say, “Okay.”

Brilliant. Sinister, but brilliant.

This is done in politics, too. Raise the stakes so high that a compromise seems tame when, in reality, it is more than the previous understanding of what’s acceptable. Politicians, pundits, and politicos amplify rhetoric to proportions of unimaginable horrors, and then pretend to concede with something more palatable. But the compromise is still well beyond an honest exchange.

It would make my liberal, blue molecules so happy if I could say that “Republicans, alone, do this,” but “door in the face” techniques are in the arsenal of every political party and platform. The object is to alter our perception of reality so that more extreme ideas appear as having sensible objectives.

Republicans do, however, have a tremendous head start on perfecting and implementing “door in the face” politics, and Democrat’s efforts often seem like a low budget TV adaptation of a great novel. We tend to get stuck in policy and not the passion of the play.

The prime time example today is the Chicken Little strategy behind crying “The debt ceiling is falling!” and endless accusations of epic-scale election fraud that never took place. False as those premises are, they ramp up the stakes and the rhetoric to where compromise legislation will be presented to cut social spending and will lead to voter suppression laws that inhibit certain voting blocs from the polls.

Brilliant. Sinister, but brilliant.

Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.