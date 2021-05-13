Froma Harrop: Liz Cheney is not going to the 'political wilderness'

Liz Cheney’s ouster from the House Republican leadership has prompted many observers to say that the Wyoming representative is headed to the “political wilderness.” This assumes that the Republican Party is itself a civilization and not some decaying political entity about to be buried under the lava of its craziness.

The Donald Trump personality cult may have gotten its way for now, but Cheney’s story is just beginning. The few sane Republicans left, Cheney among them, are now vowing a fight to remove the Trumpian scourge from their party — while others talk of abandoning the ship they see as too far gone and forming a third party.

One of the party’s most serious conservatives, Cheney remains totally unrepentant about condemning former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” that the election was stolen. She is said to have big plans to confront Trump head-on and march on the media to drive home her message. And, yes, she is running for re-election and willing to face the possibility of losing the Republican nomination to a Trumpian clone. That would be another big story starring her.