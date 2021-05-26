Froma Harrop: Law and order should not be political

The conversation started on a long Uber ride. The driver, originally from Colombia, said he knows a lot of Colombians living in the U.S. “without papers.” He argued that they are good people paying taxes and should be left alone. I responded that I believe they are good people paying taxes but our immigration laws should be respected.

He then said, to my surprise, “I kind of like Donald Trump.” Why, I asked. He went on heatedly about the riots that followed the killing of George Floyd. He thought Trump was more serious about restoring order.

The public really dislikes civic chaos. Democrats, you need to address this more forthrightly.

It matters not that only 6% of the racial justice rallies from May through October of last year saw violence. Nor is the intention to downplay troubling cases of police brutality. And let’s not forget that the most outrageous incident of savage lawlessness, the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol, was staged by the Republican right wing.

It’s just that the right talks a big game on maintaining law and order while some on the left leave the impression that Democrats don’t care so much. The liberal media tend to give these radical voices outsized attention, which the right-wing media happily scoops up.