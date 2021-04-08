Froma Harrop: Henry Ford would have pushed car charging stations

When Henry Ford introduced the Model T in 1908, he had a problem. There were almost no paved roads in America. To sell his product to the masses, he needed good roads.

No one would ever deny his place among titans of American capitalism, but Ford was not shy about urging the government to supply the infrastructure essential to his business. And it did.

The Federal Aid Road Act of 1916 spent $2.1 billion (in today’s dollars) to help states build modern roads. It survived a U.S. Supreme Court challenge claiming that the federal government should not pay for such things.

Besides, cars were a novelty at the time, and many asked, “Why even bother with them when horses can do the job on muddy paths?”

To which Ford is said to have quipped, “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.”

Fast-forward to the unfounded criticism that no more than 7% of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan goes to real infrastructure, defined as roads, bridges and ports. It comes from Russell Vought, director of former President Donald Trump’s Office of Management and Budget.