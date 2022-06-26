FRED ABRAHAM: You say you want a 'Revolution'

When John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote the song “Revolution” in 1968 ultimately recorded by the Beatles, it was an anti-Vietnam War song. It was reasonably popular in the U.S., topping out at number No. 12 on the charts. It led to a rather long and public discussion of Lennon’s politics. Previously, he pretty much was apolitical, even criticized by French filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard for his reluctance to get more involved politically.

It’s not entirely clear what kind of revolution Lennon was talking about. It’s doubtful he was urging a military conflict. Rather, he seemed to be somewhat inconsistent in his message. He probably was talking more about a cultural revolution than anything resembling the French or American revolutions.

I lived through the 1960s and ‘70s and confess I may have missed a lot of what McCartney and Lennon were suggesting. As I look back at those times now, I think they were not trying to improve things for themselves personally but rather were trying to create a blueprint for a better world.

I think today we are involved in another revolution and don’t realize the significance of what’s happening. This is a political revolution, but it is being supported by a lot of groups who are advocating violence and other practices inconsistent with our Constitution and history. I am not a Donald Trump fan. He has mainstreamed threats, lying, and money as a method of getting his way. The congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection have brought home just how bad a president Trump was. The insurrection illustrated the fury a large population of mostly white Americans has. The anger and violence displayed are breathtaking. And, planning on killing Nancy Pelosi and hanging Mike Pence are beyond anything I suspected would happen in this country. On top of the recent anti-gun control policies and voter restrictions implemented nationwide, we are on a bad path.

But could anything be worse than a defeated presidential candidate lying, manipulating, and threatening in order to continue in office? We have created a society that believes it’s OK to attack those who disagree with what we want. Further, the disagreement is becoming more intolerant and less acceptable. We are heading in the wrong direction of political discourse. I’m not even referring here to politics as traditionally practiced. Rather, we are becoming a country that is unwilling to accept and evaluate alternative points of view. Our attitudes on immigration and race are becoming more rigid and less constructive. And school curricula are moving well away from traditional education.

Republicans across the country are seeking to restrain individual freedoms and voting rights. We need to face the fact we are moving in a direction that is not what caring people want for our country. Sadly, I don’t see it improving. About all we can do is individually try to be better. Like it or not, the latest revolution is here. Unless we are willing to step up and rein in those who give their own interpretation to the Constitution and disregard hundreds of years of tradition and action, we are on a troubling path. Face it. Our country is getting worse, and we need to do something about it.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

