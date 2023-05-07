A friend asked me an interesting question: How would the haters feel about LGBTQ+ if they couldn’t interpret the Bible as saying it was evil? If one gives the question serious thought, it is really quite profound. Right now in parts of the U.S. discrimination against LGBTQ+ is strong. When queried on why they feel that way they inevitably and ultimately resort to their interpretation of the Bible.

I know a little about economics but I do not profess to be a Bible scholar. So, I did the easy thing and Googled “Does the Bible condemn LGBTQ?” Wow! The responses are all over the place. Those who study the Bible as a career vary widely in their interpretation of it. And that is the first of several things I discovered. Contrary to what many want to believe, there is not a consensus on what the Bible is saying. It’s all about interpretation. That is a powerful point and also substantially weakens the position of those opposed to LGBTQ+. If the Bible is all about interpretation, then it can be used to support any position. That really weakens any Bible-based argument.

In science there are some absolutes on which all experts agree. The world is mostly round. The Earth revolves around the sun. Water is composed of two elements. Easy stuff. But not in religion. It is rare to find unanimous agreement on almost anything in the Bible. Again, it’s all a question of interpretation.

Then what about my friend’s question? If the anti-LGBTQ+ people couldn’t resort to the Bible to justify discrimination, how do they rationalize it? Based on very casual, non-scientific research, one thing emerges to me. Many people despise LGBTQ+ because they don’t believe it is right for themselves and therefore it is bad. That’s not a very good reason. For example, I do not like dumplings, and I can’t understand how anybody could eat them. Yet I know many people love them. Just because something does not appeal to me does not make it bad. Just because being gay is not for one person does not make it bad for everyone. This is a gross simplification, but I hope it does illustrate the point.

Back to the Bible. For those who want to continue to use the Bible as an ultimate authority, perhaps they should focus on these verses of the New Testament. In Matthew 22:37-40, Jesus gives the Great Commandment. “Thou shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. And a second is like it. You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments depend all the Law and the Prophets.” To me, Jesus is unambiguously clear that those two commandments outrank every other interpretation of the Bible.

Pretty straightforward. Just don’t hurt others. Using the Bible to justify LGBTQ+ hatred or any discrimination hurts others and is therefore against one of the two greatest commandments. Hurting others is therefore the real evil. No matter how some use the Bible to justify discrimination and hatred, logic dictates that if one believes in the teachings of Jesus, no other Bible verses matter enough to allow discrimination and hatred. Period.

