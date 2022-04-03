FRED ABRAHAM: What spurs Inflation? It's complicated

I apologize in advance for a technical discussion of economics. But, it’s sometimes necessary. Please be patient while we go through this.

Economists define inflation as a rise in the general level of prices. Note it doesn’t say a few prices but prices in general.

We have been hearing a lot about rising gas and food prices, and they have been going up, but that doesn’t constitute inflation. In fact, we define something called core inflation as a rise in prices excluding food and energy. This may seem strange since there is no question for many of us our spending sometimes is heavily weighted by food and energy. So why do economists exclude them? One reason is we really don’t have much control over energy and food prices. Oil is sold on a world market and we are at the mercy of producers all over the world. Actually, it’s supply and demand.

Food prices in the U.S. are subject to world supply and demand as well, but also the vagaries of weather. Droughts, floods, and heat waves all affect food prices, and like energy, we have little control over those things.

In general, inflation is usually caused by an increase in government spending or policies of the Federal Reserve, our nation’s central bank. Their actions have resulted in a current inflation rate of almost 8%, the highest in years. The core inflation is about 6.5%, still pretty high. So the first point is the headline inflation rate is usually higher than core inflation, but that is seldom stated.

Next point: Government policymakers and the Fed are not stupid people. They realize that increasing government spending and significantly lower interest rates can result in inflation. So why do they do it? In most cases, the simple answer is a desire to stimulate the economy. Government spending in 2019 was $4.4 trillion, and by 2021 it was $6.8 trillion, while the Fed lowered its key interest rate from 2.75% in 2019 to .58% in 2020. These actions were aimed at stimulating a weak economy and creating jobs. And they worked.

Unfortunately, at the same time we saw worldwide shortages not just in food and energy but also manufactured goods disrupting our supply chains. Putting it all together and trying to simplify things, government policies designed to stimulate the economy were accompanied by production cost increases and the result was a stronger economy, a falling unemployment rate, but also unexpectedly higher inflation.

Blaming the Biden administration for a higher rate of inflation, whether core or headline, doesn’t make much sense. Higher energy and manufactured goods prices are mostly because of international problems. There is very little Biden could do about them. And, the government and Fed policies were correct and took us out of a deep recession but at the cost of higher inflation. Realistically, not a bad trade off.

Managing the economy is a tough job, but Biden and the Fed have done what needed to be done. Are there sometimes negative results associated with expansionary policies? Absolutely. But, in this case, some pain is a small price to pay to get a healthy economy.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

