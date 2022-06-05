FRED ABRAHAM: We need better political decision-making

Recently, Politico, a political journalism company based in Arlington County, Virginia, released what it claimed was a draft of an upcoming Supreme Court decision on a challenge to Roe v. Wade. This is a virtually unprecedented leak for the court, and to make matters worse, it purported to show the landmark decision on abortion would be reversed. The fear the leak is true has caused an uproar in the U.S., especially among the pro-choice Americans.

The state of important decision making in the U.S. is failing. Our Constitution as originally approved in 1787 was viewed as a living document. Article V created a mechanism for changing it. As early as 1791, 10 amendments had been approved, the Bill of Rights. However, in the 231 years since we have only made 17 more changes. I doubt the Founders imagined the number would ever be so low.

The original concept was that Congress would pass legislation, the president could approve it or not and the Supreme Court would determine if the laws violated the Constitution. That’s not how it is today.

The legislation passed by Congress is usually not major. Our political process has instead left big changes to the Supreme Court. As a result of our unproductive political divide and ingrained stubbornness, the court has far more influence and power than that envisioned by the Founders. Justices are chosen less on their understanding of the law and Constitution but rather their stance on issues important to the party. Today we have a court that is extremely conservative, especially on social issues. Personal freedoms may be restricted, abortion being just another example.

This is going to get worse. Our elected officials are more interested in the power and the wealth that can go with public office. They avoid dealing with proposals that could cost them votes. They seem more interested in serving their party than their constituents. Look at all of the votes that are almost exclusively along party lines.

And, this is our fault.

We voters are guilty of selecting candidates on the basis of their TV commercials, most directed toward throwing as much mud as possible. Once elected, they get swallowed up by the D.C. maelstrom and far removed from their constituents. Even those candidates who hold public meetings are not all that forthcoming. I watch and even attend some of those meetings, but I leave disappointed by the double talk and non-answers.

Physical appearance is extremely important to voters. This may be too cynical, but a first-time male candidate who is bald will seldom get elected. And a first-time woman candidate better be attractive. More and more we are electing entertainers and TV personalities to office. Do we really know anything about them? Further, the days when candidates abided by party platforms are disappearing. Candidates drift far away from the platform and tell us what they think we want to hear.

We need to be better. Do some real research on the races. Ignore TV ads. Forget social media. Find and trust reliable sources. And above all, think critically. Our country will be better for it.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

