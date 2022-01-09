FRED ABRAHAM: We are no longer all in this together

‘We are all in this together.”

Say what? This phrase was really common at the start of the pandemic. It was recognition this virus could potentially hit any of us, and we need to follow guidelines of hand washing, mask wearing and social distancing. It was not only for our own protection but for those we contact on a regular or even infrequent basis. If I don’t get sick then you can’t catch the virus from me. And if you don’t get sick, I can’t catch it from you.

Have you heard that phrase recently from anyone? Friends, family members, our leaders? I bet not very often. The reason is because a large segment of our population doesn’t believe it. We have more than 70 million people over the age of 4 who are not vaccinated in our country.

There are plenty of vaccines and no cost for the shots. Why aren’t those 70 million getting vaccinated? While there are some people who have medical conditions that may suggest they avoid it, most are simply choosing not to. When asked, they have some interesting reasons.

Some are worried the vaccine is still unproven. The reality is serious negative reactions to the shots are very rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers indicate deaths from the vaccines are in line or less than with most vaccines. With millions of people getting the vaccine there will inevitably be some who have a reaction to it. But the probability of that occurring is minuscule. For those who only accept anecdotal evidence, ask around. How many people do you know who had a really bad reaction? I don’t mean fatigue, soreness or redness for a couple of days. I mean serious stuff. My lovely wife had a negative reaction to a shingles shot but it was brief and like the flu. It happens. Get the vaccination.

And then there’s the “it’s against my religion” argument. I don’t see the justification here. The Lord already helped us. We were given the brains to develop the vaccine for a reason. Our job is to get into arms. Get the vaccination.

Some argue they don’t want to be forced to get the shot. It violates their personal freedoms. Without question this is really puzzling. There are already dozens of infringements on your so-called personal freedoms and you ignore them. Go into a restaurant without a shirt or shoes and you’ll get thrown out. Build something on your own lot and you’ll need a building permit. Try to smoke in a bar. Ever flown on a plane? You won’t get on without going through the indignity of a TSA screening. Did you object when your kids were required to have vaccinations for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, and varicella to get into school? Get the vaccination.

Recent analysis indicates over 60% of the unvaccinated are Republicans, who are only about 40 % of the population. This is the time to drop political feelings, fears, and thoughts and do the right thing. Even Donald Trump, who is fully vaccinated, recently stated that the “vaccine works” and “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

Get the vaccination. Remember, we are all in this together.

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

