FRED ABRAHAM: Water, water but not everywhere

We recently had a family gathering at our house. It was not only a fun time but an interesting one. My kids and their families live in different parts of the country and have some interesting perspectives, mostly about water and heat.

My oldest daughter is a Californian and was regularly commenting on how dry her state was. She was here right in the middle of the fires that were scorching her area. It was interesting to watch her and the kids on one of the days it rained while they were in Iowa. This was an exciting event for them.

My son and his Arizona family were lamenting the monsoon season. They get it every year but not like recently. And at the same time, a lack of water was stifling growth in the Phoenix area, one of the fastest growing in the country. Quite a paradox.

My daughter from Michigan was unhappy about a cold summer. They were delighted with the heat we were having. Iowa farmers weren’t quite so happy with the summer heat that they feared would have a negative effect on crop yields.

If you saw “60 Minutes” on Oct. 24 you saw a report on the Colorado River Basin and two large reservoirs that are drying up. Lake Powell on the southern border of Utah (created by the Glen Canyon Dam) and Lake Mead on the border of Nevada and Arizona (created by the Hoover Dam). You might have seen both of these at some time in your life, but you would be stunned today at the low water levels. Further, the dams are starting to generate smaller amounts of hydro-electric power, and that will be a huge problem for the Southwest and West Coast.

But nature is fickle. California recently received a record rain flooding large parts of the state. But face the fact: That was just a drop in a bucket for their needs. Just a week earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom had declared a drought emergency for the entire state as conservation efforts continue to fall far short of state targets.

I write this to illustrate personal realities of climate change that my family is witnessing. And it is apparently going to get worse. Climate change is real and can’t be denied. Things are changing, and not for the better. Climatologists tell us the new climate will result in more severe weather patterns and much wider swings in what we see. This will not happen equally. Some places will get regularly hotter while others get colder. Rainfall amounts will vary widely across the country, and tornadoes and hurricanes will increase. This is not good.

It’s time to do some things all across the country. California, which is not much more than a huge farm, must find alternatives to irrigation farming.

The six states depending on the Colorado River for water must renegotiate an archaic 1922 water deal that actually encourages the inefficient use of water.

Iowa has to find and implement ways of farming that conserve and carefully use our depleting water supply. And here’s one that’s almost silly: Arizona should limit or even ban the watering of lawns for ascetic purposes. Just wasting water.

I’m a septuagenarian with six grandchildren all raising families. I want to preserve our beautiful nature for them as much as I can. Don’t you?

Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.

